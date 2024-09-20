Le Col promo codes for September 2024

FAQs

Does Le Col offer free shipping? Yes, all orders worth over $125 qualify for free shipping. If your order falls under this total, shipping fees will be calculated based on which items you are ordering.

What is Le Col Cycling Club? Cycling Club is Le Col's online community which is free to join and offers members exclusive content, such as live workout sessions and access to industry-standard brands and professionals. Members can also connect their Strava accounts to their Cycling Club accounts to start tracking their progress and earning rewards points based on how much they cycle - the more you cycle, the more you earn, and points can be put towards rewards such as exclusive gear that's only available to Cycling Club members.

What is Le Col's crash replacement program? Le Col is confident that it's gear is built to be sturdy - so confident, in fact, that under its crash replacement program, if your Le Col gear is damaged in a cycling crash, the brand will offer you up to 50% off your purchase of like-for-like replacement gear.

What is the Le Col returns policy? Customers can return items they're unhappy with to Le Col within 60 days, and as long as items are sent back in the condition and packaging they are received in, will be eligible for a refund. Note that you will need to contact the Le Col customer service team to initiate the return, and you will also need to cover the cost of all return shipping fees yourself.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for sales: Le Col is a little more guarded about its sales, but the brand does run promotions here and there throughout the year, offering 50% off selected items if you know where to look. Although there isn't a dedicated sales section of their website, keep your eyes peeled for advertized promotions in the banner.

Refer a friend: If you know someone who'd like to shop with Le Col, you can send them a referral link and you'll both earn rewards. Simply head to the dedicated page and choose whether you'd like to receive a free gilet or a $35 gift card. Once you've chosen, send the link to your friend, and they'll get 25% off their first order

Save with keyworker discounts: Le Col offers a wide range of keyworker discounts, offering 20% off to healthcare workers, teachers, supermarket staff, charity and social workers, members of the police and fire service, government employees, and current or ex-military personnel. Just verify your status by providing the relevant contact details to receive your unique code.

Join the newsletter: One great way to keep up with Le Col promotions is by joining the brand's newsletter. Provide your chosen email address and you'll receive regular emails direct to your inbox with the latest info on sales and products. What's more, new sign-ups will also be sent a one-off code for 10% off their first order.