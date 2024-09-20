Le Col promo codes for September 2024
Use one of these 10 Le Col promo codes to save on apparel & accessories from the industry-leading cycling gear brand behind Team GB's gear.
Knock 20% off at Le Col using this discount code
Get an extra 20% off with this Le Col promo code
Receive 10% off orders using this Le Col coupon code
Get 15% off men's clothing with this Le col promo code
Score 20% off womens bundles in the sale at Le Col
Claim 20% off mens bundles in the sale at Le Col
Enjoy 20% off for key workers at Le Col
Get 60-day returns at Le col
Get free shipping on orders over $100 at Le col
Score 10% off first orders with newsletter sign up at Le col
FAQs
Does Le Col offer free shipping?
Yes, all orders worth over $125 qualify for free shipping. If your order falls under this total, shipping fees will be calculated based on which items you are ordering.
What is Le Col Cycling Club?
Cycling Club is Le Col's online community which is free to join and offers members exclusive content, such as live workout sessions and access to industry-standard brands and professionals. Members can also connect their Strava accounts to their Cycling Club accounts to start tracking their progress and earning rewards points based on how much they cycle - the more you cycle, the more you earn, and points can be put towards rewards such as exclusive gear that's only available to Cycling Club members.
What is Le Col's crash replacement program?
Le Col is confident that it's gear is built to be sturdy - so confident, in fact, that under its crash replacement program, if your Le Col gear is damaged in a cycling crash, the brand will offer you up to 50% off your purchase of like-for-like replacement gear.
What is the Le Col returns policy?
Customers can return items they're unhappy with to Le Col within 60 days, and as long as items are sent back in the condition and packaging they are received in, will be eligible for a refund. Note that you will need to contact the Le Col customer service team to initiate the return, and you will also need to cover the cost of all return shipping fees yourself.
Hints and Tips
Watch out for sales: Le Col is a little more guarded about its sales, but the brand does run promotions here and there throughout the year, offering 50% off selected items if you know where to look. Although there isn't a dedicated sales section of their website, keep your eyes peeled for advertized promotions in the banner.
Refer a friend: If you know someone who'd like to shop with Le Col, you can send them a referral link and you'll both earn rewards. Simply head to the dedicated page and choose whether you'd like to receive a free gilet or a $35 gift card. Once you've chosen, send the link to your friend, and they'll get 25% off their first order
Save with keyworker discounts: Le Col offers a wide range of keyworker discounts, offering 20% off to healthcare workers, teachers, supermarket staff, charity and social workers, members of the police and fire service, government employees, and current or ex-military personnel. Just verify your status by providing the relevant contact details to receive your unique code.
Join the newsletter: One great way to keep up with Le Col promotions is by joining the brand's newsletter. Provide your chosen email address and you'll receive regular emails direct to your inbox with the latest info on sales and products. What's more, new sign-ups will also be sent a one-off code for 10% off their first order.
How to use Le Col promo codes
1) Look through the selection of Le Col promo codes listed at the top of this page.
2) Choose one you want to apply to your order and click "Get Code".
3) Your code will now appear in a new tab - copy it to your clipboard for later.
4) Head back to your old tab to visit the Le Col website and start shopping.
5) Once you've added all the products you want to buy to your cart, click on it to head to the checkout.
6) Look for the field marked "Promo code" and paste your code here.
7) Click "Apply" and check your order total has changed before proceeding through the rest of the checkout as normal to place your order.
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. Claire has contributed to our cycling kit buying guides, product reviews, and has written a number of our coupon code pages too.
All her bikes, and there are a fair few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.
World Championship time trial will be key reference point for whether Remco Evenepoel can win road race, trainer says
Matej Mohoric crashes at Sea Otter ahead of defending Gravel World Championship title
Months after filing lawsuit, Giant Bicycles acquires bankrupt Stages Cycling
Rate Le Col Coupons
About Le Col
Le Col is a premium cycling gear brand, selling apparel based on that designed for Team GB and used in races such as the Pro Peleton. Taking pride in its extensive testing and development network, the brand designs its products with professional cycling in mind at every stage, and even offers a crash replacement discount for any customers who find their gear damaged in the event of any crashes. Le Col has become an industry staple, and has worked with a number of industry names over the years, counting the likes of Bradley Wiggins, Victoria Pendleton and Johan Musseuw amongst its ambassadors. Customers looking to purchase new cycling gear can find a wide range of items included in the Le Col range, with all kinds of apparel and accessories such as jerseys, jackets, gilets, skinsuits, gloves, hats, sunglasses, running shoes, workout gear and more for sale. If you're looking to pick up new gear from the brand, save on your next order with one of the latest Le Col promo codes listed on this page.
Other Le Col Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. Claire has contributed to our cycling kit buying guides, product reviews, and has written a number of our coupon code pages too.
All her bikes, and there are a fair few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.