Mike's Bikes discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Mike’s Bikes offer free shipping? Yes. If you spend over $49, Mike’s Bikes will offer free FedEx ground shipping on most items to addresses in the contiguous US states. If you live elsewhere or want faster shipping, you can contact Mike’s Bikes for a quote. If there’s a fee chargeable, Mike’s Bikes will let you know first, so that you can approve the extra cost.

Will Mike’s Bikes build my bike? If you’re buying a bike, Mike’s Bikes will build your bike and ship many brands for free. You will be charged a $100 fee (currently reduced to $79) for Gold Label Assembly to build and repackage your bike though. Due to shopping requirements, components such as handlebars, saddles, and wheels will need to be removed and reassembled by yourself after delivery.

When is the next Mike’s Bikes sale? You can find occasional sales at Mike’s Bikes throughout the year, including discounts up to 30% off some of their most sought-after makes and models. Alternatively, you can shop on their dedicated sales section with savings of over 70% on bikes, e-bikes, accessories, and apparel.

Does Mike’s Bikes have a trade-in scheme? Yes. Mike’s Bikes will provide a trade-in estimate for your bike if it’s from 2000 or newer, based on the Bicycle Blue Book valuation. The actual trade-in value that it will offer you will be determined on inspection, to confirm your bike’s condition.

Does Mike’s Bikes price match? Yes, Mike’s Bikes will price match if you can find the same item elsewhere at a lower price and it’s available and in stock. The item in question must be identical to the Mike’s Bikes product and shippable or locally available.

Why is my Mike’s Bikes promo code not working? Some of Mike’s Bikes’ promo codes are valid for specific items or may be time-limited or only valid for full-priced products, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired.

Can I return a Mike’s Bikes item? Yes, Mike’s Bikes will accept returns for unused items in their original packaging and with all the tags attached. You can also return items not in this state for a partial refund. Bikes can be returned within 14 days, although there may be a fee charged. Other items can be returned within 30 days, although there may be return fees deducted. You can make an online return request or return to your local store.

Hints and Tips

Sign Up for Emails: Mike’s Bikes’ emails will let you know about special offers, freebies and extra special deals, only available to subscribers. To sign up, simply scroll down to the bottom of the Mike’s Bikes website, enter your email address and click the envelope icon to sign up.

Mike’s Bikes’ Loyalty Scheme: If you make regular purchases from Mike’s Bikes, it’s worthwhile to sign up for their loyalty scheme. You’ll earn one point for every dollar spent, which you can use to reduce the price of future purchases. On top of that, you can also receive free gear, exclusive Mike’s Bikes discounts, and other perks.

In-store Pickup: If you live close to a Mike’s Bikes store, you can order from the Mike’s Bikes web store and pick up from a physical store within 10 days of placing your order. This means you can talk to a Mike’s Bikes expert with any concerns and queries you may have.

Free adjustments: If your bike isn’t running smoothly, you can bring it into one of Mike’s Bikes’ stores for free adjustment within the first three months after purchase. If you can’t get to a store, Mike’s Bikes will arrange a phone or video call to help you fix the problem. Best bit? Their customer service team is available 7 days a week so you can answer any queries you may have, whenever you may have them.

Service bookings: Mike’s Bikes offers in-store servicing. If you live near one of its stores, you can book a service online, choosing from a calendar of available slots and a menu of service levels.

How to Use Your Mike’s Bikes Discount Code

Found a product you’d like to buy on Mike’s Bikes? Here’s how you can use one of our Mike’s Bikes voucher codes to save some extra money!