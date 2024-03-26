Mike's Bikes discount codes for March 2024
Does Mike’s Bikes offer free shipping?
Yes. If you spend over $49, Mike’s Bikes will offer free FedEx ground shipping on most items to addresses in the contiguous US states. If you live elsewhere or want faster shipping, you can contact Mike’s Bikes for a quote. If there’s a fee chargeable, Mike’s Bikes will let you know first, so that you can approve the extra cost.
Will Mike’s Bikes build my bike?
If you’re buying a bike, Mike’s Bikes will build your bike and ship many brands for free. You will be charged a $100 fee (currently reduced to $79) for Gold Label Assembly to build and repackage your bike though. Due to shopping requirements, components such as handlebars, saddles, and wheels will need to be removed and reassembled by yourself after delivery.
When is the next Mike’s Bikes sale?
You can find occasional sales at Mike’s Bikes throughout the year, including discounts up to 30% off some of their most sought-after makes and models. Alternatively, you can shop on their dedicated sales section with savings of over 70% on bikes, e-bikes, accessories, and apparel.
Does Mike’s Bikes have a trade-in scheme?
Yes. Mike’s Bikes will provide a trade-in estimate for your bike if it’s from 2000 or newer, based on the Bicycle Blue Book valuation. The actual trade-in value that it will offer you will be determined on inspection, to confirm your bike’s condition.
Does Mike’s Bikes price match?
Yes, Mike’s Bikes will price match if you can find the same item elsewhere at a lower price and it’s available and in stock. The item in question must be identical to the Mike’s Bikes product and shippable or locally available.
Why is my Mike’s Bikes promo code not working?
Some of Mike’s Bikes’ promo codes are valid for specific items or may be time-limited or only valid for full-priced products, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart and that the promo code you want to use has not expired.
Can I return a Mike’s Bikes item?
Yes, Mike’s Bikes will accept returns for unused items in their original packaging and with all the tags attached. You can also return items not in this state for a partial refund. Bikes can be returned within 14 days, although there may be a fee charged. Other items can be returned within 30 days, although there may be return fees deducted. You can make an online return request or return to your local store.
Hints and Tips
Sign Up for Emails: Mike’s Bikes’ emails will let you know about special offers, freebies and extra special deals, only available to subscribers. To sign up, simply scroll down to the bottom of the Mike’s Bikes website, enter your email address and click the envelope icon to sign up.
Mike’s Bikes’ Loyalty Scheme: If you make regular purchases from Mike’s Bikes, it’s worthwhile to sign up for their loyalty scheme. You’ll earn one point for every dollar spent, which you can use to reduce the price of future purchases. On top of that, you can also receive free gear, exclusive Mike’s Bikes discounts, and other perks.
In-store Pickup: If you live close to a Mike’s Bikes store, you can order from the Mike’s Bikes web store and pick up from a physical store within 10 days of placing your order. This means you can talk to a Mike’s Bikes expert with any concerns and queries you may have.
Free adjustments: If your bike isn’t running smoothly, you can bring it into one of Mike’s Bikes’ stores for free adjustment within the first three months after purchase. If you can’t get to a store, Mike’s Bikes will arrange a phone or video call to help you fix the problem. Best bit? Their customer service team is available 7 days a week so you can answer any queries you may have, whenever you may have them.
Service bookings: Mike’s Bikes offers in-store servicing. If you live near one of its stores, you can book a service online, choosing from a calendar of available slots and a menu of service levels.
How to Use Your Mike’s Bikes Discount Code
Found a product you’d like to buy on Mike’s Bikes? Here’s how you can use one of our Mike’s Bikes voucher codes to save some extra money!
- Firstly, add the products you want to buy into your basket.
- Once you’re satisfied with your items, take a look at some of the Mike’s Bikes discount codes included in this guide and select the code that’ll save you the most money.
- Click the ‘Get Code’ link and enter your personal information when prompted.
- Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it down and make a note of it.
- Next, head back to your Cart on the Mike’s Bikes site.
- Hit the Checkout button to move onto the payment page.
- The left side of the next screen lets you input delivery and payment information. On the right-hand side of the same page, you can enter and apply your chosen Mike’s Bikes promo code.
- Hit ‘Pay Now’ to complete your order.
Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way.
About Mike's Bikes
Mike’s Bikes offers a wide variety of bicycles, e-bikes, components, and accessories for beginners and pro-cyclists alike. Beginning in 1964 in Marin County, the San Rafael store is rumoured to be one of the first stores in th US to hold mountain bikes and is now considered by many as the ‘home of mountain biking’. With a dedication to the sport and sheer determination, Mike’s Bikes has grown into a renowned brand that caters to every kind of rider. Mike’s Bikes also has a large web presence which allows you to browse easily and enjoy online exclusive special offers. There’s a wide range of bikes for adults and kids, including electric bikes and every kind of accessory making it a cycling one-stop shop. Shoppers can save on their next purchase with our active Mike’s Bikes discount codes and expert savings tips.
