Garmin discount codes for March 2024

FAQs
Does Garmin offer free shipping?
Yes, Garmin offers free shipping for US customers on orders over $25. Spend over $499 and most products are eligible for free second-day shipping. At checkout, Garmin will display the additional cost of faster shipping, if you’re in a hurry.
Is there a Garmin student discount available?
Yes. US students can save on their next Garmin purchase thanks to their available student discount code. Simply verify your student status with Student Beans and you will receive a 20% promo code to use on your next Garmin GPS.
Does Garmin offer a warranty?
Yes. Most Garmin products have a 1-year warranty against failure in the US. At Garmin’s discretion, your faulty product will be repaired or replaced, with the customer liable only for the shipping charges.
Why is my Garmin promo code not working?
Some of Garmin’s promo codes may only be valid for one full-price item for a limited time, so check that you’ve got a qualifying item in your cart along with the expiry date of your chosen code. You can’t usually combine promo codes with other offers either. If it’s been applied, you should see it reflected in your estimated total at checkout.
What is Garmin’s return policy?
If you would like to return your last Garmin purchase, you have up to 30 days from the date of delivery to do so. Please note that opened software, downloadable content, and custom products are unable to be returned. If you’ve purchased your product through another retailer, you need to return it to them meaning different return terms may apply.
Hints and Tips
Sign Up For Garmin Emails: Sign up to receive Garmin emails by ticking the registration box during checkout. Once you’ve signed up, you will hear about their regular promotions and special offers, as well as details of new products, news of Garmin athletes, events and more.
Shop the Garmin Sale: Garmin frequently offers sales on its products, so you may find an item that you’re interested in at a discounted price. Although you won’t find the newest Garmin watch or computer there, you will be able to find reduced prices on their older stock. Just because it’s older, it doesn’t mean it won’t fulfil your needs. The tech specs for each product will help you to decide which product is right for you.
Garmin Rebates: Sometimes, rather than discounting a product, Garmin will offer a rebate if you’re buying a second product. Once you’ve purchased a product, you’ll be able to fill out a rebate form to apply. Following this, a member of the customer service team will get back to you about your rebate application and any savings you may be entitled to.
Tacx Software Platform: Save more on third-party training software with a Tacx subscription. This indoor training software comes with a 1-month free subscription so you can test it out without financially committing. Did we mention it has real-life videos of routes too? A free trial subscription to other training software may also be bundled, so you don’t need to make your mind up on training software immediately.
How to Use Your Garmin Discount Code
Found a product you’d like to buy on Garmin’s site? Here’s how you can use one of our voucher codes to save yourself an extra bit of cash on that product.
- First of all, add the products you want to buy into your cart.
- Once you’re satisfied with your items, take a look at some of the available Garmin voucher codes included in this guide and select the code with the best savings.
- Click the ‘Get Code’ link, and enter your personal information when prompted.
- Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it down and make a note of it.
- Next, head back to Garmin.com and click on ‘View Cart’.
- The next page gives you a summary of your order and it’s here that you can enter your preferred Garmin discount code in the field on the right of the screen.
- Hit ‘Apply’ and your discount should be shown as an update to the Estimated Total field.
- Now proceed to ‘Check Out’ to enter your shipping details and requested shipping method.
- Finally, add your payment details on the next screen and wait for your order to ship.
About Garmin
Garmin is known for its GPS navigation tools which are designed specifically with runners, riders, and hikers in mind. Beginning in Lenexa, Kansas in 1989 with Min Kao and Gary Burrell at the helm, Garmin has become the go-to route tracker for many cyclists - beginners and pros alike. Every Garmin cycling computer and smartwatch uses GPS to give you on-bike statistics for speed and distance as well as help you to find and navigate cycling-friendly routes and effectively train. With the ability to connect heart rate monitors, cadence sensors, and power meters, you can get all the data you need to train at your best. The innovative designs and superior quality are what have now positioned them as the global leader in the industry. Whether you’re just starting or you're a professional cyclist, you can spend less on this top-rated tech with our verified Garmin discount codes and expert sales advice.
