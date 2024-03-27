Echelon coupon codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Echelon offer free delivery? Yes. You can receive their free shipping option on your next order when you purchase their annual Premier Membership to the Echelon Fit app at the same time.

Can you use an Echelon bike without a subscription? You can purchase an Echelon Connect Bike without purchasing a subscription to the online classes. However, this means that your ride statistics and other information will not be stored. To access all the classes and track your progress you will need to purchase an Echelon subscription.

Do Echelon Connect Bikes come with a warranty? Yes, all Echelon equipment is covered by a one-year warranty. If any faults occur during the warranty period they will in the first instance try to repair your bike. When they cannot be repaired, a replacement will be provided in its place.

Can Echelon connect to other apps? Yes, you can sync your Echelon workouts with other fitness tracking apps like FitBit, Strava, and Apple Health. This means you can still track your additional bike workouts in the same place you log your bike rides.

What is the Echelon returns policy? Echelon has a 30-day return policy across all their products as long as you have the original packaging and your purchase is undamaged. To do this, you will need to contact their customer service team who will send you a pre-paid return label.

Hints and Tips

Refer A Friend: If you know someone who has already been using Echelon for their home cycling workouts, they could refer you. If they do, you will receive a $150 discount on your first connected equipment purchase and your friend will receive a $150 credit for each successful referral.

Military and First Responders: You can receive an extra $50 off your next order if you are in the military, a first responder, a healthcare worker, or a teacher. Simply verify your employment status on the Echelon website and you will receive you voucher code right away.

Upgrade Your Subscription: If you choose to upgrade to a 1 or 2-year subscription Echelon pile on some significant perks. You will get a free heart rate monitor, free delivery, and an extended 4-year warranty. You’ll also get access to the Echelon Rewards Zone, an exclusive space with members only discounts to keep saving beyond purchase.

How to Use Your Echelon Coupon Code