Echelon coupon codes for March 2024
Save on expert at-home fitness equipment with our 11 verified Echelon coupon codes.
FAQs
Does Echelon offer free delivery?
Yes. You can receive their free shipping option on your next order when you purchase their annual Premier Membership to the Echelon Fit app at the same time.
Can you use an Echelon bike without a subscription?
You can purchase an Echelon Connect Bike without purchasing a subscription to the online classes. However, this means that your ride statistics and other information will not be stored. To access all the classes and track your progress you will need to purchase an Echelon subscription.
Do Echelon Connect Bikes come with a warranty?
Yes, all Echelon equipment is covered by a one-year warranty. If any faults occur during the warranty period they will in the first instance try to repair your bike. When they cannot be repaired, a replacement will be provided in its place.
Can Echelon connect to other apps?
Yes, you can sync your Echelon workouts with other fitness tracking apps like FitBit, Strava, and Apple Health. This means you can still track your additional bike workouts in the same place you log your bike rides.
What is the Echelon returns policy?
Echelon has a 30-day return policy across all their products as long as you have the original packaging and your purchase is undamaged. To do this, you will need to contact their customer service team who will send you a pre-paid return label.
Hints and Tips
Refer A Friend: If you know someone who has already been using Echelon for their home cycling workouts, they could refer you. If they do, you will receive a $150 discount on your first connected equipment purchase and your friend will receive a $150 credit for each successful referral.
Military and First Responders: You can receive an extra $50 off your next order if you are in the military, a first responder, a healthcare worker, or a teacher. Simply verify your employment status on the Echelon website and you will receive you voucher code right away.
Upgrade Your Subscription: If you choose to upgrade to a 1 or 2-year subscription Echelon pile on some significant perks. You will get a free heart rate monitor, free delivery, and an extended 4-year warranty. You’ll also get access to the Echelon Rewards Zone, an exclusive space with members only discounts to keep saving beyond purchase.
How to Use Your Echelon Coupon Code
- Choose which of our Echelon promo codes you'd like to redeem and click "Get Code" to reveal it.
- Copy the code to your clipboard, then head to the Echelon website to start shopping.
- Add the items you want to buy, then click on your basket when you're ready to purchase.
- Once you are happy that you have everything you want in your basket, you can add your discount code.
- Paste your Echelon coupon code into the discount code box on the right and tap “apply.”
- Check that your discount has been applied, once it has, go ahead and complete your order.
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. All her bikes, and there are a fiar few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.
Most Popular
Rate Echelon Coupons
About Echelon
Echelon is a connected fitness brand that produces smart bikes, treadmills, rowers and mirrors with on-demand training. They were founded in 2017 by Lou Lentine with the launch of their first product, one of their Connect Bikes. The Echelon Connect Bike offers at-home spinning classes, picturesque rides and workouts at a more affordable price compared to its competitors, such as Peloton. Like most at-home exercise brands, Echelon really catapulted during the pandemic when gyms were out of bounds and even exercising outside on your own bicycle was not an option. They have live classes scheduled everyday and many on-demand ones to suit your schedule. Their exercise bikes are designed to be sleek and take up minimal space and the classes are suited to all fitness levels, whether you’ve just gotten into cycling or you are training for a racing season. Echelon are already at the more reasonable end of the home bike trainer scale. Wherever you are in your journey, you can save more with our live Echelon coupon codes and handy savings tips and tricks.
Other Echelon Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
Claire is a level three MTB guide, founder of All Terre Adventures bike club, and a mainstay of the Bristol cycling scene. She rides road, gravel, MTB, and commutes by bike to work at Beryl, a cycle and electric scooter sharing scheme, so is well versed in all things cycling. All her bikes, and there are a fiar few of them, are named after famous women. Britney Gears, Miley Vitus, Dusty Springfield etc.