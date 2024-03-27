Woom coupon codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does Woom offer a free shipping option? Whilst Woom doesn’t offer a free shipping option currently, we will give you all the relevant details should this change. In the meantime, you can save on your purchase with our tried-and-tested Woom promo codes.

Does Woom have a military coupon? Yes. You can save on your Woom purchase if you are in the military, a veteran, a first responder, a healthcare worker, or a teacher. Simply click their ‘Heroes Purchase Program’ link, verify your employment status and you will receive a 10% Woom discount code to use on your next bike purchase.

Do Woom bikes come with a warranty? Woom has extended its original two-year warranty to a ten-year warranty. They are confident in the quality of their frames, rigid forks, handlebars, stems, and cranks. To activate the warranty, you need to register your brand-new Woom bicycle within nine weeks from the date of purchase.

How do I choose the right size Woom bike? Woom has a helpful online Bike Finder to help you choose the right bicycle for your child. Woom has exhaustively created a sizing system for their children’s bikes rooted in their height and riding ability. Their online Bike Finder is the simplest way to find out which one is best for your child when making an online purchase.

What is the Woom returns policy? If you buy a Woom product and are not 100% satisfied with it, or if you didn't order the correct size, you have 30 days to send it back to them free of charge from within the EU. For UK customers returns will vary depending on which retailer you purchased your products from. Woom don’t do exchanges, you need to raise a return for your existing order and start a new purchase.

Hints and Tips

Woom Bundles: Woom offers bundles on their website so you can save on accessories when buying a brand new bike. Their bundles vary from the Starter Plus which includes a rack, kickstand, click-on mudguards, bike lights and a bell to the Lifestyle Bundle with a bike bag and bike stand. They’re good value if you are looking to invest in more than the bicycle.

Sign up for the Woom email newsletters: If you sign up for Woom newsletters, you'll be the first to know when Woom has a sale so you can take advantage of the best of the savings on offer. You’ll also get any coupons and promo codes sent directly to your inbox for maximum convenience.

Check out the Woom Colour Sale: Woom have a sale across their sunny yellow and woom green bikes and helmets. You can pick up a discounted bike or helmet in those colours and save yourself 10% off the full price.

Get a Woom upCYCLING Membership: All members of the Woom upCYCLING scheme are entitled to 30% back on the original purchase price of their current Woom bike when purchasing a new Woom bike and trading in the old one. As the little riders in your life grow, you can scale up their bike size as they grow, without paying full price every time. If you don’t want a bike subscription and would rather own a bicycle, this is a great alternative.

How to Use Your Woom Coupon Code