How Coupons Work at Cyclingnews

Why does Cyclingnews offer coupon codes?

Cyclingnews has become a world leader when it comes to news, interviews, analysis, and reviews in the cycling world since its inception in 1995. Our expert reviews and buying guides feature rigorously tested products and services, and when we recommend a product or service, providing a discount that complements this recommendation is beneficial for our readers.

How does Cyclingnews source our coupon codes?

We source, curate, and test every single coupon code and verify all money-saving content ourselves. There are no third parties involved in the sourcing or creation of our coupon codes, deals, or surrounding content at any stage. We select offers we believe are relevant and of acute interest to our core readership.

As part of Future PLC, we have access to a central eCommerce platform called Hawk that allows us to simply and effectively list coupon codes, deals, and sale information across many different brands. Here at Cyclingnews we’ve carefully selected retailers we think best serve our audience.

Our team of dedicated deal experts curates and tests the best coupon codes and offers for these retailers. Close relationships with affiliate networks and retailers allow us to get details of discounts in advance, which we then share with our readers. These relationships also allow us to negotiate exclusive coupon codes that can’t be found elsewhere.

We combine this with some good, old-fashioned methods. We scour retailers' websites, competitors, affiliate websites, and newsletters for coupon codes to test and add to our retailer pages, so you can find the ones that work, all in one place.

Our coupon codes and deals are checked and updated daily by the Cyclingnews deal experts.

Find out more about how coupons at Future PLC work .

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why trust Cyclingnews?

Cyclingnews has been committed to providing comprehensive coverage of professional cycling for decades. We’ve built a reputation as the world centre of cycling and we bring that same ethos and commitment to our coupon code offerings, making sure we’re giving our readers the best value for money.

As a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation , we’re committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, and those same high standards are applied to our coupons and deals content.

Our team of cycling experts and editors work with our deal experts to curate a list of retailers that we trust and recommend, whom we can source and provide coupon codes and deals for. Find out more about why Cyclingnews is a trusted publication here.

How do we make money?

When you use a coupon code from Cyclingnews, we may receive a commission if you then go on to place an order with the retailer.

The way this works is when a reader finds a coupon code or deal they’d like to use and click on it, they’re taken to the retailer's website. When this happens, a cookie is dropped that lets the retailer know that the customer has come from Cyclingnews. If that user then places an order with the retailer, we may make a commission. The amount of money depends entirely on the agreement between our teams and the retailer.

Our parent site, Future PLC has in-depth terms and conditions that detail the ways that we make money across the group's publications. You can also find out more about Future PLC as an organization.

How do we test coupon codes?

We’ve got a reputation for being a trustworthy and dependable publication, and we don’t want to jeopardize that. It’s for this reason we test every single coupon code before adding them to our website.

When a member of our team finds a coupon code, they test it out in exactly the same way anyone would, by trying it out on the retailer's website. We find a product or service that’s covered by the coupon code terms and conditions, we input the code at checkout, and if we don’t see the discount applied, we move on to the next coupon code. If the code works, it gets added to the relevant retailer page.

A retailer reserves the right to discontinue a coupon code without giving us notice. We try our best to make sure all of the coupon codes listed as in working order and remove them as soon as they stop working. We don’t list one-time use codes, or user-specific coupon codes, as they are unlikely to work, and we don’t want to sacrifice the user experience.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

The first thing to check is whether the products or services you’re trying to purchase are covered in the coupon code terms and conditions. These can be found underneath the coupon code on our retailer pages, or on the retailer's website. There may also be a minimum spending threshold to meet. In the case of a student, health worker, or military discount, verification may be required.