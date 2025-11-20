Factor Bikes set to leave Israel-Premier Tech, Scott reportedly stepping in

Factor Bikes is set to leave the Israel-Premier Tech team at the end of 2025, with Scott Bikes looking to step into the void left behind.

According to a report by Daniel Benson on his Substack channel , the brand is cutting ties with the team, and bikes from Swiss brand Scott have already begun arriving at the team's Service Course in Girona.

The news follows last week's announcement that Premier Tech was also pulling its sponsorship from the team, itself following ultimatums from both Factor and Premier Tech that, without a name change and a flag change , their respective sponsorships wouldn't continue.

After the team's participation was protested at several races, notably at the Vuelta a España where the final stage was cancelled, amid Israel's armed conflict in Gaza, it was announced in early October that the team would rebrand, in a "move away from its Israeli identity." It's unclear whether that specifically includes a flag change, nor indeed is it clear whether Scott would become a title sponsor or merely an equipment supplier.

According to a post on X by La Gazzetta dello Sport's Ciro Scognamiglio, a "Swiss bank and Visit Rwanda, among others", are in the running for that title-sponsor spot. The same post also said sources have confirmed Eritrean Biniam Girmay is joining the team, though no official communication has been released yet.

Last week, the team shut down its social media channels ahead of a rebrand, using its last post to announce the departure of four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, ahead of his potential retirement, as well as the departure of Pascal Ackermann, Riley Pickrell, Matthew Riccitello, Michael Schwarzmann, and Michael Woods.

Elsewhere, Scott Bikes has recently found itself without a presence in the pro peloton, following Q36.5 Pro Cycling's switch to Pinarello . That move was widely expected as a result of South African businessman Ivan Glasenberg's ownership of both Q36.5 clothing, the team itself, and his stake in Pinarello bikes, as well as Pinarello-sponsored Tom Pidcock's arrival at the team in late 2024.

The move would also mean Factor Bikes is without presence in the men's WorldTour peloton, although it is still partnered with the American women's team, Human Powered Health, and it was recently announced as sponsor of the new, African women's continental team, Team Amani and George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling men's team.

Factor Bikes founder, Rob Gitelis, opted not to comment on the report when reached out to by Cyclingnews.