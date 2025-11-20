Factor Bikes set to leave Israel-Premier Tech, Scott reportedly stepping in

Further disruption at the protest-marred Israeli team, but its new title and nation remain unknown following recent social media shutdown

Factor Bikes is set to leave the Israel-Premier Tech team at the end of 2025, with Scott Bikes looking to step into the void left behind.

According to a report by Daniel Benson on his Substack channel, the brand is cutting ties with the team, and bikes from Swiss brand Scott have already begun arriving at the team's Service Course in Girona.

After the team's participation was protested at several races, notably at the Vuelta a España where the final stage was cancelled, amid Israel's armed conflict in Gaza, it was announced in early October that the team would rebrand, in a "move away from its Israeli identity." It's unclear whether that specifically includes a flag change, nor indeed is it clear whether Scott would become a title sponsor or merely an equipment supplier.

