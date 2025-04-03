‘A really tough moment’ – Lotte Kopecky needed to dig deep at Dwars door Vlaanderen

By published

'I’m not exactly sure what caused it. The legs just weren’t there' says SD Worx Protime rider after falling out of favourites group but then fighting back

Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime finishes second in the women elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 128,5km from and to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) takes second at Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) may be a rider that rarely enters a race without finding her place right near, if not at, the top of the favourites list but there was an unexpected moment on Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen where it looked like the rainbow jersey clad rider may have been letting her chances slip away early.

All was going well for the World Champion up until the Eikenberg. She had been pivotal in a splitting of the field and was among the key group of riders as the pressure was poured on inside 40km to go. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
The front of the elite women&#039;s field at Sea Otter Classic&#039;s MTB race, led by winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe

Guidelines to eliminate 'huge impact' of drafting in women's races coming to Life Time Grand Prix series
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

'A bummer to be dropped' - Kasia Niewiadoma 'unsatisfied' with Dwars door Vlaanderen result but sees positive signs for Flanders
American Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost wins ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Team Visma-Lease a Bike in the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 184,2km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

How EF Education capitalised on pressure on Wout van Aert to win Dwars door Vlaanderen
See more latest
Most Popular
American Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost wins ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Belgian Tiesj Benoot of Team Visma-Lease a Bike in the men elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 184,2km from Roeselare to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
How EF Education capitalised on pressure on Wout van Aert to win Dwars door Vlaanderen
FRONTIGNANO ITALY MARCH 15 LR Christopher Hamilton of Australia and Team Picnic PostNl and Benjamin Thomas of France and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 6 a 163km stage from Cartoceto to Frontignano 1324m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Frontignano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Cofidis climbs above Picnic-PostNL as Arkéa-B&B Hotels continues to flounder in WorldTour relegation clash
The front of the elite women&#039;s field at Sea Otter Classic&#039;s MTB race, led by winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe
Guidelines to eliminate 'huge impact' of drafting in women's races coming to Life Time Grand Prix series
WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 Race winner Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost reacts after the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'A ton of weight was lifted off my chest' - Neilson Powless proves his one-day race prowess with Dwars door Vlaanderen win
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)
'A bummer to be dropped' - Kasia Niewiadoma 'unsatisfied' with Dwars door Vlaanderen result but sees positive signs for Flanders
Pogačar impressed during the cobbled stage of the 2022 Tour de France but has never raced Roubaix at senior level
Tadej Pogačar sets course records on Paris-Roubaix sectors during reconnaissance
Wout van Aert reacts at the end of the men&#039;s elite race Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025
'I was just too selfish' – Cramps and 'big mistake' bring Wout van Aert heartbreak at Dwars door Vlaanderen for second year in row
Nairo Quintana
Former doctor for Nairo Quintana receives suspended prison sentence for 'possession and supply of doping substances' in 2020 Tour de France
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence
Filippo Ganna leads Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic
'I want to see what I can do' – Filippo Ganna takes on Pogačar and Van der Poel in Tour of Flanders extra challenge