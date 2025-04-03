‘A really tough moment’ – Lotte Kopecky needed to dig deep at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) may be a rider that rarely enters a race without finding her place right near, if not at, the top of the favourites list but there was an unexpected moment on Wednesday at Dwars door Vlaanderen where it looked like the rainbow jersey clad rider may have been letting her chances slip away early.

All was going well for the World Champion up until the Eikenberg. She had been pivotal in a splitting of the field and was among the key group of riders as the pressure was poured on inside 40km to go.

Marlen Reusser and Amber Kraak were on the attack and a select chase group, including eventual winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), went off in pursuit, but surprisingly Kopecky trailed off the back and unexpectedly fell away from her rivals.

“I don’t know what happened," said Kopecky after the race. "I had a very strange feeling. A really tough moment. I’m not exactly sure what caused it. The legs just weren’t there."

Fortunately her teammate were there.

"it really didn’t go well. I had a bad moment and almost was at a standstill," said Kopecky. "Luckily, afterwards Mischa Bredewold and I were able to join forces and make it back to the front group. After that, I just tried to get the most out of the race.”

Ultimately, Longo Borghini escaped from the front chase group and hunted down Reusser and Kraak before quickly leaving them behind.

The Italian secure a solo victory while, with Reusser and Kraak swept up, the reduced group sprinted for second. Despite her earlier challenges Kopecky claimed the consolation prize.

"How I could still sprint for second place despite not having the best feeling? Once you smell the finish line, you just go all in for the highest achievable," said Kopecky.

"Mischa was ahead of me in the group, I called her name and she immediately knew what to do. She gave me a good lead-out. Elisa Longo-Borghini was super strong. That I could still finish second behind her gives me a boost.”

Given the big challenge around the corner, the 168.8km Tour of Flanders on Sunday, Kopecky is hoping that the 'tough moments' are behind her.

“It obviously wasn’t the best feeling. But on the other hand, I think we need to stay calm. Maybe this was exactly what I needed to be ready for the Ronde van Vlaanderen. To really suffer and go deep again," said Kopecky.

"Now it’s all about recovering well and being at the start in a top shape on Sunday. Today wasn’t my best day, but let’s hope Sunday is.”

