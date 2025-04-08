Scheldeprijs Women 2025
Third edition of Belgian one-day race
|Date
|April 9, 2025
|Start location
|Schoten, Belgium
|Finish location
|Schoten, Belgium
|Distance
|130.3 km
|Category
|UCI 1.1
|Previous edition
|Scheldeprijs Women 2024
The Women's Scheldeprijs is a relatively new addition to the calendar, having had its first edition in 2021. The race is the lowest ranked of the Spring Classics on the UCI calendar at the 1.1 level, but the flat course is well suited to sprinters and attracts a strong field.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) has won all four editions, firmly establishing herself as the top sprinter of the women's peloton.
Wiebes heads into the 2025 race as the overwhelming favourite again, having won seven races this season to bring her career tally up to 100 victories.
Scheldeprijs Women route
The women's Scheldeprijs route starts and finishes in Schoten, first taking a northern loop toward Braken and then heading back via Hoogstraten. The peloton then tackle the same finishing circuits as the men, a 16.9 kilometre loop that includes a stretch of cobbles and a gently rising approach to the finish line.
