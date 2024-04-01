Tour of Flanders gallery: Mathieu van der Poel's spectacular triumph in pictures

Everyone expected Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to ride away with his third Tour of Flanders title, especially after rival Wout van Aert crashed and broke his collarbone, ribs and sternum in a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen in the days leading up to the 2024 edition.

Writing your name into the history books as the seventh rider to win De Ronde three times is far from a simple task, however.

The world champion never put a foot wrong in the race, even as the rain fell and attacks flew. The legendary Koppenberg was Van der Poel's launching pad and his fellow competitors struggled, slipped and slid out in his wake as he stormed away on the punishing gradients.

A race that is decided on the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg in the final 20 kilometres was done and dusted before Van der Poel even reached those climbs, and the only surprising moment of the race was Luca Mozatto (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) winning the sprint for second over Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates).

The women's race was a very different story: Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) won her second Tour of Flanders while World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) crashed in the early part of the race and struggled uncharacteristically after two years of dominating the Tour of Flanders.

The Koppenberg was a mess for the women, too, and even Kopecky had to run as the rain pounded down.

Instead, Lidl-Trek proved to be the strongest team, with Shirin van Anrooij launching a strong solo attack before the Oude Kwaremont with 21km to go and looking as if she would ride away to the win.

On the Paterberg, Van Anrooij's teammate attacked to bridge across, bringing Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) along. Longo Borghini came from behind in the three-rider sprint to snatch the win from the Polish rider.

Images by Zac Williams/SWPix.com unless otherwise noted.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel looking unbothered by his status of outright favourite at the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Lotte Kopecky (left) was also the outright favourite before the start Jasper Jacobs/Getty Images

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The Flanders flag was flown all over the course

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The early kilometres were run on wider roads for safety

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton enjoyed dry roads in the first half of the race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The early breakaway in the women's Tour of Flanders Luc Claessen/Getty Images

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Oscar Riesebeek represented Alpecin-Deceuninck in the early breakaway

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Riders pass one of the picturesque windmills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rain falls on the women's race Luc Claessen/Getty Images

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Biniam Girmay on the Oude Kwaremont

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel in the peloton with a tailwind obvious by the Flanders flags

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel comes to the fore on the Oude Kwaremont

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mads Pedersen leads Oier Lazkano

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Matteo Jorgenson rides side by side with Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand rides in the peloton Jasper Jacobs/Getty Images

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) on a solo move before the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Poor Ivan Garcia Cortina was off the front on the Koppenberg but had a mechanical and had to run

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel attacked on the Koppenberg in the rain to avoided the mayhem image David Pintens/Getty Images

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Behind Van der Poel, it was pure chaos on the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

At the other end of the peloton, riders slid out and caused traffic jams

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mikkel Bjerg finds that slipping on the Koppenberg is not how you want to stretch the adductors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (right) runs up the Koppenberg

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After the Koppenberg, Van der Poel was on his own

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Fans enjoy all the action

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) gives his all

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Josh Tarling and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Van der Poel makes light work of the Paterberg

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

UAE Team Emirates' kits are barely visible under all the filth but the team stacked the top 10 with Politt, Bjerg and Morgado

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Van der Poel on his solo attack

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Without Wout van Aert after his crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen, Visma-Lease a Bike were at a disadvantage

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mathieu van der Poel on the final climbs before his third Tour of Flanders victory

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Alberto Bettiol flies the flag for EF Education-EasyPost

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Oliver Naesen (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) experiences the agony of the Tour of Flanders for the first time, finishing fifth

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Ecstasy for Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thrills for Elisa Longo Borghini

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Less ecstasy for Stefan Küng who finished 41st

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering after finishing eighth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky was the top SD Worx-Protime rider in fifth place

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Van der Poel gathers himself after a gruelling effort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirin Van Anrooij (left) gets a hug from teammate and race winner Elisa Longo Borghini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Precious memories for the podium finishers