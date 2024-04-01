Tour of Flanders gallery: Mathieu van der Poel's spectacular triumph in pictures

By Laura Weislo
published

Rain creates chaos on the Koppenberg as World Champion flies to victory

2024 Tour of Flanders winners Mathieu van der Poel and Elisa Longo Borghini
2024 Tour of Flanders winners Mathieu van der Poel and Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone expected Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to ride away with his third Tour of Flanders title, especially after rival Wout van Aert crashed and broke his collarbone, ribs and sternum in a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen in the days leading up to the 2024 edition.

Writing your name into the history books as the seventh rider to win De Ronde three times is far from a simple task, however.

