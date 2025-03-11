Tour of Flanders Women past winners

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 LR Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing on second place race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
2024 Tour of Flanders Women podium: 2nd place Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and third place Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Past winners
2024Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita} Lidl-Trek
2023Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
2022Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar
2020Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
2014Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland
