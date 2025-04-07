'Her progress will be closely monitored' - Doctors release Elisa Longo Borghini from hospital following Tour of Flanders crash

Doctors have released Elisa Longo Borghini from the Ghent University Hospital after treating her concussion symptoms sustained in a crash while racing the Tour of Flanders in Belgium on Sunday.

The Italian Champion spent 24 hours under observation, and her condition was now described as "stable". However, her medical team stated that she will not be able to travel home for three days, followed by a week of complete recovery.

"Positive news from the Ghent University Hospital, where Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) had been admitted and kept under observation since last night following the heavy crash she suffered during the Ronde van Vlaanderen," a statement from her team issued Monday read.

"Elisa Longo Borghini was discharged from the hospital this afternoon. Her condition is stable, although the concussion she sustained will now require several days of rest and in a few days, she will be able to return home to Italy.

"Doctors have prescribed a week of complete rest. After seven days, she will be able to gradually resume training. Her progress will be closely monitored, allowing for clearer assessments regarding her recovery timeline and return to racing.

"For now, we can only wish Elisa a peaceful recovery and thank everyone for the support and affection shown to our champion."

Longo Borghini was involved in a serious crash that happened early in the 168.8km race as the peloton made its approach to the first cobbled section.

She initially tried to get back on her bike and rejoin the peloton but later abandoned due to "showing signs of confusion following a heavy blow to the head," her team, UAE Team ADQ confirmed.

According to Longo Borghini's team, she was immediately transported by ambulance to hospital in Oudenaarde, where she underwent initial CT scans and a medical evaluation.

Her medical team confirmed that she had sustained a concussion and that there were no signs of bleeding; however, she was transferred to Ghent University Hospital for observation in the neurology unit, where she remained overnight.

Longo Borghini won the overall title at the 2025 UAE Tour and more recently won Dwars door Vlaanderen, with Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix as main targets on her initial Spring Classics schedule.

While doctors have prescribed a week of recovery followed by a gradual return to training, it is unclear how this injury will impact the rest of her racing schedule this spring.