'Her progress will be closely monitored' - Doctors release Elisa Longo Borghini from hospital following Tour of Flanders crash

By published

'Her condition is stable, although the concussion she sustained will now require several days of rest' confirm UAE Team ADQ in medical update

Elisa Longo Borghini
Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doctors have released Elisa Longo Borghini from the Ghent University Hospital after treating her concussion symptoms sustained in a crash while racing the Tour of Flanders in Belgium on Sunday. 

The Italian Champion spent 24 hours under observation, and her condition was now described as "stable". However, her medical team stated that she will not be able to travel home for three days, followed by a week of complete recovery.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

