'The next step is to win' – Puck Pieterse 'stronger than last year' as Fenix-Deceuninck prepare to attack the Tour of Flanders

By Contributions from published

Dutchwoman still learning in the Classics, but not afraid to try to make the race exciting

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in action at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad earlier this spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite only taking on her second full spring Classics campaign this year, Puck Pieterse will head to Sunday's Tour of Flanders as a genuine contender, stronger and more experienced than last year and with an impressive Fenix-Deceuninck team around her.

The Tour de France Femmes stage winner has continued her astonishing consistency in road racing this spring, finishing in the top 10 of all seven races she's started in 2025, and after an aggressive performance at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, she's ready for another attempt at Flanders.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

