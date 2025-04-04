'It's not impossible that I can win on Sunday' – Marlen Reusser enjoying Tour of Flanders leadership role with Movistar

By published

Swiss takes on her first Classics post-SD Worx with better-than-expected form

Marlen Reusser driving the breakaway at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Marlen Reusser driving the breakaway at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Movistar's Marlen Reusser came to the Tour of Flanders as one of four possible options for SD Worx, in a team practically built around the Classics. She would go on to crash out of that race and then experience one of her hardest seasons yet, but she's back in full health and promising spirits ahead of this Sunday.

This year, after a 2024 that was totally derailed by chronic illness, Reusser wasn't even meant to be targetting the Spring Classics, but after an impressive start to the year that surprised even herself, she can now be counted among the Flanders contenders.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

