Elisa Longo Borghini suffers concussion in Tour of Flanders crash
Defending champion to undergo further tests in next 24 hours
Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini was forced to abandon the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after being involved in a serious crash, with her UAE Team ADQ team announcing after medical checks that the 33-year-old Italian had a concussion.
The Italian champion went down early in the 168.8km race in one of the many crashes as the peloton made its approach to the first cobbled section.
Longo Borghini initially remounted to try and rejoin the race but abandoned not long after. She was subsequently withdrawn by the team after "showing signs of confusion following a heavy blow to the head".
Her team reports that she was immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital in Oudenaarde, where she underwent a CT scan and initial medical evaluation.
"The diagnosis confirmed a significant concussion. At this stage, no signs of internal bleeding have been detected. However, as a precautionary measure, the medical staff has decided to keep her under close observation for at least 24 hours.
"In agreement with the team, Elisa has been transferred to the University Hospital in Ghent, where she will be monitored in the specialized neurology unit. Further tests are scheduled over the next 24 hours to assess her condition and provide a more detailed diagnosis."
Fresh off a long-range solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, the two-time Tour of Flanders winner entered the Monument as one of the pre-race favourites.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In an exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Longo Borghini revealed her three main objectives for 2025 with her new team: the Ardennes Classics, the Giro d’Italia, and the World Championships. The first of the Ardennes trio, the Amstel Gold Race, is just 14 days away, set for April 20.
The extent of the injury’s impact on her race schedule remains unclear.
No stranger to adversity, Longo Borghini bounced back to top form last year to win Tour of Flanders, following a gruelling 2023 marked by COVID-19, a severe skin infection, and sepsis.
UAE Team ADQ will share further updates when available.
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'People were not riding' – Movistar emerge as top aggressors in Tour of Flanders, rewarded with Lippert podium
Kasia Niewiadoma rues lack of options in finale after fourth place in Tour of Flanders Women