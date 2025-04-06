Elisa Longo Borghini suffers concussion in Tour of Flanders crash

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) was all smiles at the start in Oudenaarde

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini was forced to abandon the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after being involved in a serious crash, with her UAE Team ADQ team announcing after medical checks that the 33-year-old Italian had a concussion.

The Italian champion went down early in the 168.8km race in one of the many crashes as the peloton made its approach to the first cobbled section.

Longo Borghini initially remounted to try and rejoin the race but abandoned not long after. She was subsequently withdrawn by the team after "showing signs of confusion following a heavy blow to the head".

Her team reports that she was immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital in Oudenaarde, where she underwent a CT scan and initial medical evaluation.

"The diagnosis confirmed a significant concussion. At this stage, no signs of internal bleeding have been detected. However, as a precautionary measure, the medical staff has decided to keep her under close observation for at least 24 hours.

"In agreement with the team, Elisa has been transferred to the University Hospital in Ghent, where she will be monitored in the specialized neurology unit. Further tests are scheduled over the next 24 hours to assess her condition and provide a more detailed diagnosis."

Fresh off a long-range solo victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, the two-time Tour of Flanders winner entered the Monument as one of the pre-race favourites.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Longo Borghini revealed her three main objectives for 2025 with her new team: the Ardennes Classics, the Giro d’Italia, and the World Championships. The first of the Ardennes trio, the Amstel Gold Race, is just 14 days away, set for April 20.

The extent of the injury’s impact on her race schedule remains unclear.

No stranger to adversity, Longo Borghini bounced back to top form last year to win Tour of Flanders, following a gruelling 2023 marked by COVID-19, a severe skin infection, and sepsis.

UAE Team ADQ will share further updates when available.