Lotto reveals special multicoloured jersey for Tour of Flanders
Belgian team celebrates 40th anniversary in the sport
The Lotto team will ride the Tour of Flanders in a special multicoloured jersey that celebrates their 40 years of racing history. The jersey will be impossible to miss in the peloton and replaces the team's 2025 red colours.
The standout jersey includes the colours of the Predictor-Lotto jersey, the fluorescent of Lotto-Super Club, the blocks of Lotto-Caloi, the flames of Lotto-Adecco and the stars of the very first Lotto-Eddy Merckx jersey from 1985.
Both the men's and women's teams will wear the special jersey during the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and the women will wear it during the Vuelta España Femenina in early May.
In the absence of Arnaud De Lie, Lennert Van Eetvelt and Alec Segaert will lead the men's team, while Mieke Docx leads the women's hopes.
Lotto is the name of the Belgian national lottery, which began sponsoring a team in 1984 with Tönissteiner–Lotto–Mavic–Pecotex. In 1985, Lotto took over the team, with Patrick Lefevere one of the team's first directeur sportif.
Lotto then joined forces with other teams and sponsors before taking control of the team and creating a development team. Lotto was relegated from the men's WorldTour in 2022 but is set to return to the highest level for 2026.
“Lotto and cycling are inextricably linked. For forty years now, the National Lottery has been investing in the future of Belgian cycling. We are a sponsor, but more than that a steadfast partner in the development of young talent and a bridge builder by bringing the sport close to Belgian cycling fans," Jannie Haek, CEO of the Lotto National Lottery said.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"History and future come together in this one unique Jersey. The legacy of 40 years of Lotto, carried by the riders who will shape the future of the sport. It couldn’t be more symbolic. Moreover, it’s a tribute to all the riders, staff, and supporters who have been part of the great Lotto family over the past 40 years."
The special jersey is available for purchase via the official Lotto Cycling Team webshop.
A post shared by Lotto Cycling Team (@lotto.cyclingteam)
A photo posted by on
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Analysing the contenders
'We are all human' – Demi Vollering defends Wout van Aert after Dwars door Vlaanderen defeat