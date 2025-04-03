Lotto reveals special multicoloured jersey for Tour of Flanders

The women's Lotto team show off the special anniversary jersey that will be worn at the Tour of Flanders

The Lotto team will ride the Tour of Flanders in a special multicoloured jersey that celebrates their 40 years of racing history. The jersey will be impossible to miss in the peloton and replaces the team's 2025 red colours.

The standout jersey includes the colours of the Predictor-Lotto jersey, the fluorescent of Lotto-Super Club, the blocks of Lotto-Caloi, the flames of Lotto-Adecco and the stars of the very first Lotto-Eddy Merckx jersey from 1985.

Both the men's and women's teams will wear the special jersey during the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and the women will wear it during the Vuelta España Femenina in early May.

In the absence of Arnaud De Lie, Lennert Van Eetvelt and Alec Segaert will lead the men's team, while Mieke Docx leads the women's hopes.

Lotto is the name of the Belgian national lottery, which began sponsoring a team in 1984 with Tönissteiner–Lotto–Mavic–Pecotex. In 1985, Lotto took over the team, with Patrick Lefevere one of the team's first directeur sportif.

Lotto then joined forces with other teams and sponsors before taking control of the team and creating a development team. Lotto was relegated from the men's WorldTour in 2022 but is set to return to the highest level for 2026.

“Lotto and cycling are inextricably linked. For forty years now, the National Lottery has been investing in the future of Belgian cycling. We are a sponsor, but more than that a steadfast partner in the development of young talent and a bridge builder by bringing the sport close to Belgian cycling fans," Jannie Haek, CEO of the Lotto National Lottery said.

"History and future come together in this one unique Jersey. The legacy of 40 years of Lotto, carried by the riders who will shape the future of the sport. It couldn’t be more symbolic. Moreover, it’s a tribute to all the riders, staff, and supporters who have been part of the great Lotto family over the past 40 years."

The special jersey is available for purchase via the official Lotto Cycling Team webshop.