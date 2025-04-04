How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for Ronde van Vlaanderen

By published

All the broadcast information for the Ronde van Vlaanderen

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 02 A general view of the peloton competing while fans cheer during the 107th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2023 Mens Elite a 2734km one day race from Brugge to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 02 2023 in Brugge Belgium Photo by Jan de Meuleneir PoolGetty Images
The Tour of Flanders is a central part of cycling heritage in Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch the Tour of Flanders on Sunday April 6 for Belgium's most important race and the second Monument of the 2025 Spring Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

The Tour of Flanders: Key information

► Date: Sunday 6 April, 2025 (men & women)

Location: Flanders, Belgium

► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour

TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) | SBS On Demand (Australia) 

Free stream: SBS On Demand (Australia) Sporza (Belgium) | NPO Start (Netherlands) | FranceTV (France)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

See more latest
Most Popular
