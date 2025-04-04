How to watch Tour of Flanders 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage for Ronde van Vlaanderen

The Tour of Flanders is a central part of cycling heritage in Belgium

Watch the Tour of Flanders on Sunday April 6 for Belgium's most important race and the second Monument of the 2025 Spring Classics, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

Rivalled only by Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders is among the biggest one-day races and is one of the most coveted titles in the men's and women's WorldTour.

The men's race is likely to be a dramatic showdown between the two major race favourites, Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel. Meanwhile, in the women's race, Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borgini are among the major contenders in the race.

Dwars Door Vlaanderen has set the scene for an unpredictable day, though, as Neilson Powless' sprint victory against Wout van Aert and two Visma-Lease a Bike proved that even the strongest race favourites can be victims of fate.

The Ronde van Vlaanderen's infamous 268.9km route makes for a long day of racing for the men, but with cobbled bergs such as the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg and the Koppenberg peppered along its route, there is action throughout the race. The shorter 168.8km women's route may make for less broadcast but still packs the same star climbs.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Tour of Flanders online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Tour of Flanders for free?

The 2025 edition of the Tour of Flanders will be shown for free in the host country of Belgium, as well as over the borders in the Netherlands and France, while those in Australia can also watch for free.

Australian viewers will find the Tour of Flanders on SBS, with TV coverage on SBS Viceland and live streaming on SBS On Demand.

In Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights to the Tour of Flanders, with the races going out on VRT1 on TV, the VRT Max streaming platform and on the Sporza website.

In the Netherlands, NOS has the coverage, with NPO Start its streaming platform, while in France it's on France 3 or the FranceTV streaming platform.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Tour of Flanders is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Tour of Flanders on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Sunday April 6.

The men's race will make the TV schedule in its entirety, on TNT Sports 1, starting at 9am, with the women's race starting at 1:45pm on TNT Sports 2.

Both races from the Tour of Flanders are available to stream live on the Discovery+ streaming platform, with the men's race starting at 9am and the women's at 1.45pm.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders in the USA and Canada

The Tour of Flanders will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on April 6.

Coverage starts at 4.55am ET but that's for the very start of the men's race, which is due to finish around 10.15am ET. Coverage of the women's race starts at 9am ET and finishes around 11.30 ET.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

Can I watch the Tour of Flanders in Australia?

The Tour of Flanders will be broadcast in Australia for free on SBS.

TV viewers can head to SBS Viceland while those watching online can use the free SBS On Demand streaming platform.

The SBS coverage means Australian viewers will be locked out of the streaming on Staylive, which you can access from New Zealand but only for the men's race.