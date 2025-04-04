A changed rider, the same determination, and no more camping chairs – Elisa Longo Borghini 10 years on from her first Tour of Flanders victory

By published

Italian reflects on winning in 2015 and 2024, being 'more conscious of the weight that Flanders carries with it', and her hopes for Sunday and beyond

Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of Gent-Wevelgem
Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Zac Williams / SWpix)

Ten years ago, Elisa Longo Borghini made history as the first Italian woman to win the Tour of Flanders. She was 23, it was her first win in Belgium – at the biggest Belgian race of all – and one that rocketed her to the top echelons of Classics riders, this young, punchy Italian.

A decade and 40 wins later, Longo Borghini is back at Flanders as the defending champion, and clear favourite, off the back of a win at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday. At 33, she's no less hungry to win, but she is a more mature cyclist, one with more appreciation for what she did that day back in 2015.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

More about womens cycling
Nielson Powless rides to second place at 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic

Trio of WorldTour squads return to Maryland Cycling Classic, while Ali Tetrick and Ellen Noble line up at SGT GRVL as women's mentors
BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 LR Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF EducationCannondale Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek Sophie Von Berswordt of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike lead the peloton during the 10th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 a 1576km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025 route
Wout Van Aert shows off the Tour of Flanders Visma-Lease a Bike jersey

'The Power of the Beehive' - Visma-Lease a Bike to race Tour of Flanders in new look jersey
See more latest
Most Popular
En route to victory, Pogačar during his last appearance at the Tour of Flanders in 2023
How Tadej Pogačar racing the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix changes everything
A custom painted Orbea Orca aero bike
Respect and commitment - Orbea produces custom-painted MyO bikes to celebrate Team Lotto’s 40th anniversary
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Sander De Pestel of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the feeding area during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Why nutrition is the new frontier in the performance of pro cyclists
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma Lease A Bike Yellow leader jersey competes during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Pedal performance: How Matteo Jorgenson re-learnt the art of pedalling
Svein Tuft&#039;s new book We Will Never Be Here Again: Adventures in cycling from the wilderness to the Tour de France
'Shocking, scarring, and a portal into hell' - Svein Tuft recalls the brutality of the Classics in new book
Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost racing for the win at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Eyewitness – Tactical blunder turns Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike's 'perfect' day at the Classics into a nightmare
Kristoff celebrates winning the 2015 Tour of Flanders
'Best day of my life as a rider' – Alexander Kristoff reflects on 2015 Tour of Flanders triumph and chasing 100 wins before retirement
SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 LR Tom Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Q365 Pro Cycling Team and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team EmiratesXRG compete in the breakaway during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025 Mens Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'He lifts the team' – The Tom Pidcock effect at Q36.5 Pro Cycling
Primož Roglič at the Volta a Catalunya
The inevitable march: A vintage Primož Roglič performance at Volta a Catalunya - Philippa York analysis
Sean Kelly riding alongside Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel at the E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Mads Pedersen should be very motivated, but it's going to be Van der Poel vs Pogačar at the Tour of Flanders