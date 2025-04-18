BBB Valor Flux review: Lenses to rival Oakley’s Prizm offerings

Superb lens clarity, contrast and performance that competes with the best. A few limitations do little to detract from the overall brilliance.

By published

Cyclingnews Verdict

Lens performance to rival the top players in the cycling glasses market, with spares and a case to boot. Some finishing details are lacking, but overall, it’s a mighty impressive package that offers great value.

Pros

  • +

    The design of the arms keeps them securely on the face

  • +

    New lenses perform brilliantly against glare and bright sun

  • +

    Price includes a clear spare lens and a zip-up case

  • +

    Subjectively, I think they look fantastic

  • +

    Great field of view, especially in a tucked position

Cons

  • -

    Cylindrical lens compromises coverage

  • -

    Nosepiece is a touch harsher than some options out there

  • -

    Limited colour choices based on which lens model you choose

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

BBB Valor Flux

Price: £99.99 / €129.99 / $N/A

Weight: 31g

Spare Lens: Yes

Case: Yes, hard case

Colours: Black, Grey, Green

Founded in 1998, BBB is a Dutch company specialising in cycling apparel, accessories, and components. The Valor Flux sunglasses are a new model from the brand, implementing the company’s brand-new FLUX lens technology. Designed to offer enhanced light filtration and contrast, these lenses are aimed to compete directly with the likes of Oakley’s Prizm lenses, which use similar lens technologies that are designed to optimise light performance on different terrains.

Image 1 of 2
The adjustable nose piece and visible lens tint
Image 1 of 2
The included hard case
Image 1 of 4
Image 1 of 2
A supplied clear lens boosts value and versatility
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics The design is simple and smart, while being effective to use and switch lenses. I maintain that spherical lenses are better, plus the nose piece is a tad harsh and the arm attachments can rattle.8/10
Field of visionFrom one side of the face to the other, and looking up as far as you can, the lens completely envelops your field of view. Looking down however does result in a large patch of daylight, as is common with cylindrical lenses.7/10
Lens performance I genuinely can’t fault the lens performance in any way. The contrast is bright and clear, it features all necessary protections for your eyes from light, and works well in bright light with no glare. Anti-scratch, anti-fog and water resistant coatings boost performance further. 10/10
Comfort and retention The frames stay secure on the face easily thanks to the shape of the arms and the rubber grippers. The nose piece however is not the most comfortable, but the light weight helps with this to a degree.8/10
ValueGiven the lens quality and performance, the inclusion of a hard case and spare lens, compared to what else is available on the market this is potentially the best value offering available. 10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 86%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.