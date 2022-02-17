Scicon releases new Aeroshade Kunken sunglasses

Scicon has released the Aeroshade Kunken, a new pair of sunglasses with a unique feature that could be divisive. The new Aeroshade Kunken comes in a dizzying array of frame and lens combinations and is packed with features, the most striking of which is the optional monogrammed lenses.

Features

Like all the best cycling sunglasses , the Scicon Aeroshade Kunken features a large, panoramic lens to provide the maximum field of view. These differ from the original Aeroshade model by doing away with the frame on the lower half of the lens, and theoretically allowing the rider to see more. A 'Horizon Adapt' nosepiece allows the wearer to adjust their field of view by 10 per cent up or down, by moving the nosepiece accordingly. The nosepiece is also adjustable in terms of width, and comes in Asian fit, so there are several sizing options available.

Removing the lower part of the frame has freed up space for five vents to improve airflow and reduce fogging, echoing the design of the Scicon Aerowing Lamon, worn by Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France . The upper central portion of the frame is subtly raised off the lens too, in what is dubbed the 'Panorama Arch', with further improvements in field of view, while in the most aero positions claimed. This should also have a secondary benefit of improving the airflow.

The lenses are UVA and UVB resistant, and comfortingly they are also impact tested, just in case you have a high velocity meeting with a stone while out riding. The frame is also constructed from an “ecologically produced, bio-based material” in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of the manufacturing. Details on this are somewhat vague, but providing they check out, it is heartening to see environmental considerations filtering into an extremely plastic-heavy product scape.

For those who don't want a lens covered in logos the Aeroshade Kunken also comes in standard lens options (Image credit: Scicon)

Monogrammed Lenses?

While the Aeroshade Kunken will be available in eight standard lens shades, including clear and photochromatic, it is the addition of two monogrammed lens options on top of the standard range that are the real talking point. A silver and a red lens will feature the Scicon logo monogrammed across the front, which will by all accounts be totally imperceptible to the wearer.

It’s a purely aesthetic choice, and one that will likely split opinion, but given the glasses have been tested by various World Tour teams over the winter break and are due be unveiled at the UAE Tour later this month, it’s safe to assume they don't have any negative impact on the vision of the wearer. What’s more, those pro teams using Scicon eyewear have team-specific monograms, perhaps opening up an as yet untapped avenue for placement of sponsor logos.

View the Aeroshade Kunken sunglasses at Scicon.

Scicon Aeroshade Kunken availability and pricing

The Aeroshade Kunken will ship with everything you’d expect from a high-end set of cycling sunglasses: a soft case that doubles as a lens wipe, a carry case, and a set of clear lenses for riding in very low light (though these don't come with every set). If none of the 30 combinations of frame and lenses take your fancy, Scicon offers spare frames, lenses and nose pieces so it should be possible to build yourself a custom set to suit your exacting tastes.

The Scicon Aeroshell Kunken will retail for between £158/$215 and £184/$249, depending on the lens and frame combination.