New Scicon Aeroscope sunglasses are designed for adjustability

Scicon has launched a new sunglass design, the Aeroscope. The Aeroscope was first rolled out at Milan-San Remo in March and is currently seeing action at the Giro d’Italia with UAE Team Emirates. Tadej Pogačar won the 2023 Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race while wearing the new Aeroscope glasses.

Scicon says that the new model “entirely redefines adjustability, having been designed in partnership with professional cyclists and with great attention to detail”.

The brand says that four key features (which we have explained below) define the new model’s adjustability, leading to “unmatched comfort and a secure fit so that you can focus on your ride without distractions”.

Side arms on the Aeroscope can be adjusted in length by 15mm to fit different head sizes and helmet shapes (Image credit: Scicon)

First off are the length-adjustable temple arms, which slide in and out of the main part of the sidearms by 15mm. Scicon calls this design Scala and says that it ensures an ideal fit regardless of the helmet retention system and head dimensions.

Next up is a height-adjustable nosepiece, which can be adjusted up and down by 5mm Scicon says allows you to fine-tune your field of vision and the lens position, dependent on where you sit on the spectrum between a head-down aggressive and a relaxed upright ride position. This feature also has its own name attached, in this case, Horizon Adapt.

To help prevent misting, there’s a funnel slot vent top centre, which Scicon says is out of your field of vision but ensures airflow over the inner face of the lens. It also allows you to swap lenses easily.

Finally, the lens is tilted downwards at 12 degrees, which Scicon says is twice the angle of standard eyewear and optimal for cyclists when wearing a helmet, reducing aerodynamic resistance.

Ten lens options

The Aeroscope glasses have the large lens design that's on-trend right now (Image credit: Scicon)

The Aeroscope glasses are fitted with the brand’s SCN-PP UV400 lens, which Scicon says blocks all light with wavelengths of less than 400nm including both UVA and UVB. It also claims that the lens’s hydrophobic and oleophobic (oil-resistant) treatment ensures clear vision and allows the user to see colour and contrast in more detail.

Scicon has made a nod to the environment as well, with the frame made of bio-based plastics which incorporate vegetable oil. Scicon claims a weight of 35g for the Aeroscope, not quite matching the 22g of POC’s latest $400 Elicit Ti model, also in use at the Giro d’Italia.

There are four frame options and ten lenses available for the Scicon Aeroscope, with the SRP from Scicon being £195 / $230 / €220 / AU$340. Spare lenses are priced at €80.

Scicon is now down to just one team wearing its glasses, following a spat with Astana Qazaqstan. The brand terminated its contract with that team, after Mark Cavendish was signed and arrived wearing his Oakley sunglasses, with other team members also spotted wearing Oakley eyewear. Cyclingnews understands that the split may lead to legal action from Scicon.

Will the new Scicon Aeroscope glasses make it onto our list of the best cycling glasses? There's a pair in for test, so look out for a review soon.