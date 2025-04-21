Scribe Core SL 60 review: Wind tunnel validated high performance without the huge cost

We found these to be aerodynamically fast wheels in the tunnel, and real-world fast out on the road. An incredible wheelset at an incredibly low price

By published
A pair of scribe road bike wheels lean aganst a fence

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Scribe Core SL 60 wheelset manages to balance a competitive weight, strong wind tunnel performance, exceptionally good ride feel and responsiveness into quite a complete package. The fact that it does this for under £1000 is impressive, and makes this possibly one of the best value carbon wheelsets available

Pros

  • +

    The level of aero performance for this price is exceptional

  • +

    Best value performance wheels we’ve tested so far

  • +

    Weight is competitive

  • +

    Dual size options accommodate different rider types

  • +

    Spoke lacing really aids stiffness

Cons

  • -

    Can get caught out in crosswinds

  • -

    Matte finish is hard to keep clean

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Price: £999 / €1199 / $1199

Weight: 1419g claimed, 1434g measured

Hookless: No

Depth: 60.91mm

Width: 21mm int, 29.07mm ext

The Scribe Core SL 60 wheelset represents the brand's budget offering when it comes to its elite range of wheelsets, including the Core SL, SL rim brake, and Élan SL models. 

Image 1 of 2
The chosen test tyres, Pirelli P Zero Race RS TLR
Image 1 of 4
Radial lacing on the front non-rotor side
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics The asymmetric spoke lacing, contact outer sealed bearings, and metal wear plates on the freehub body are all brilliant design choices that work. A matte only finish may not be for everyone, but they look good on a bike.9/10
Performance They rank one of the highest in terms of aero performance, but the superb spoke lacing means they are stiff and fast out on the road as well. Bearings have the option to be racier at the expense of durability. This setup to me is ideal for UK riding and racing. 10/10
Weight They can’t be 10/10 purely because there are some insanely light wheels this depth, but at an equally insane price. For a hooked 60mm wheelset, these are impressively light and climb well.9/10
Tubeless compatibility 21mm int and 29mm ext are solid choices for use with 28mm tyres, while tubeless setup is very easy. They aren’t hookless, but personally I prefer that. Wider rim options are available for wider tyres, plus external nipples mean easier maintenance. A solid rim bed would make life even easier though. 9/10
ValueFast in the tunnel, fast on the road, customer support and care, easily replaceable parts, relatively low weight, and sub-£1000. Value wise these are the top of the tree.10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 94%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.