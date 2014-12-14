Dekker claims junior race at Zilvermeercross
Pauwels second and Driesen third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:38:47
|2
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:00:41
|6
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|8
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|9
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|10
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:00:54
|11
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:00:56
|12
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:01:00
|13
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|14
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:01:25
|15
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:46
|16
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:01:58
|17
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|18
|Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:02:17
|19
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW
|0:02:53
|20
|Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:03:00
|21
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|22
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:03:15
|23
|Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|0:03:21
|24
|Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:03:35
|25
|Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:04:07
|26
|Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
|27
|Tarik Haupt (Ger)
|0:04:32
|28
|Poul Rudolph (Ger)
|29
|Maximilian Möbis (Ger)
|0:04:38
|30
|Einar Steegmans (Bel)
|0:04:59
|31
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:05:18
|32
|Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:07:37
|33
|Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:08:09
|34
|Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy