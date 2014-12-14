Trending

Dekker claims junior race at Zilvermeercross

Pauwels second and Driesen third

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:38:47
2Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:02
4Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:00:14
5Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:00:41
6Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:00:45
7Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
8Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
9Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:53
10Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:00:54
11Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:00:56
12Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:01:00
13Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:08
14Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:01:25
15Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:46
16Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:01:58
17Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:02:02
18Robbert Brughmans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:17
19Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW0:02:53
20Hakan Proost (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:03:00
21Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
22Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:03:15
23Stef Serré (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters0:03:21
24Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:03:35
25Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:04:07
26Lauritz Urnauer (Ger)
27Tarik Haupt (Ger)0:04:32
28Poul Rudolph (Ger)
29Maximilian Möbis (Ger)0:04:38
30Einar Steegmans (Bel)0:04:59
31Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:05:18
32Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:07:37
33Stan Vandenkerckhove (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:08:09
34Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team

