For much of the cyclo-cross season, Belgium and European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) has dominated the elite women's races with a total of 15 victories and more recently, five consecutive wins after the Scheldecross race in Antwerp on Saturday. Dutchwoman Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team), however, broke that streak with a victory of her own at the Zilvermeercross women's race in Belgium on Sunday.

Stultiens won the race ahead of Ellen Van Loy (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team), forcing Cant to settle for third place. "Apparently I was really strong today. I am very happy because this is my first win of the season," Stultiens told Sport.be.

Cant told Sport.be that she had a bad start and was forced to chase for two laps. In the end, she was able to gain time back on the two leaders but didn't have the strength to contest the win. "That's unfortunate, but this series could not last," she said of the end of her winning streak.

