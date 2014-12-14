Trending

Stultiens wins Zilvermeercross women's race

Dutchwoman ends Sanne Cant's winning streak

Runner-up Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For much of the cyclo-cross season, Belgium and European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) has dominated the elite women's races with a total of 15 victories and more recently, five consecutive wins after the Scheldecross race in Antwerp on Saturday. Dutchwoman Sabrina Stultiens (Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team), however, broke that streak with a victory of her own at the Zilvermeercross women's race in Belgium on Sunday.

Stultiens won the race ahead of Ellen Van Loy (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team), forcing Cant to settle for third place. "Apparently I was really strong today. I am very happy because this is my first win of the season," Stultiens told Sport.be.

Cant told Sport.be that she had a bad start and was forced to chase for two laps. In the end, she was able to gain time back on the two leaders but didn't have the strength to contest the win. "That's unfortunate, but this series could not last," she said of the end of her winning streak.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo-Liv Women Cycling Team0:41:08
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:01
4Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:39
5Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:02:33
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:03:26
7Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:03:49
8Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:03:53
9Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:04:59
10Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:05:29
11Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:05:42
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:05:50
13Hannah Payton (GBr)0:06:00
14Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:41
15Joyce Heyns (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:08:30
16Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
17Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
18Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
19Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
20Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
21Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
22Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
23Nathalie Nijns (USA) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
24Natasja Brooijmans (Bel)
25Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
26Yenthe Boons (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
27Aysenur Turgut (Tur)
28Arzu Yaras (Tur)

