Cant continues winning streak at Scheldecross
Van Loy second, Sels third, Anderson sixth
Elite Women: Antwerp -
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dominated the Scheldecross race in Antwerp, part of the Soudal Classic series, to secure the fifteenth victory of her season.
The European and Belgian champion won alone ahead of compatriots Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Loes Sels (Young Telenet-Fidea) on the fast but sandy course on the banks of the Shelde river near the Belgian city.
It was Cant's fifteenth win and fifth win in a row. She makes winning look easy at the moment.
“It might seem easy but that’s not the case. I have to ride hard too and it’s tough for everyone. Today’s technical course favoured my abilities. I managed to ride away without going over the limit,” Cant told Sport.be after her victory.
Cant didn’t waste time on the challenging course. Fast starter Van Loy briefly led but when she got stuck on the inside of a 180-degree corner, Cant overtook her, with Van Loy moving back, just ahead of US-rider Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF).
By the end of the first lap Cant led the race ahead of Van Loy and Sels. She set a high pace with Van Loy trying to keep up but the numerous sand sections favoured Cant, who ploughed away as Van Loy made several small mistakes that drained her energy. Van Loy tried hard to fight back but could not stop Cant slowly extended her lead. The only real difficult moment for Cant was when she tangled with the two lapped Turkish riders.
In the end Cant cruised to yet another victory. Van Loy crossed the line half a minute later she seemed to celebrate a personal victory. Sels finished third at 1:39. Dutch rider Maud Kaptheijns (AA Drink-BRIS) was fourth at 2:19, ahead of Jolien Verschueren (Decock Woningbouw-Vandekerckhove).
Elle Anderson finished a fine sixth ahead of Belgian rider Katrien Thijs (Kleur op Maat).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:41:56
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|3
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|4
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:03:42
|6
|Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|7
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:04:13
|8
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:04:36
|10
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|11
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|0:05:17
|12
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:05:49
|13
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:06:04
|14
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|15
|Eva Maria Palm (Bel)
|16
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|17
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|18
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger)
|19
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|20
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|21
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|22
|Karine Temporelli (Fra)
|23
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|24
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
|25
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|26
|Aysenur Turgut (Tur)
|27
|Arzu Yaras (Tur)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy