Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dominated the Scheldecross race in Antwerp, part of the Soudal Classic series, to secure the fifteenth victory of her season.

The European and Belgian champion won alone ahead of compatriots Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Loes Sels (Young Telenet-Fidea) on the fast but sandy course on the banks of the Shelde river near the Belgian city.

It was Cant's fifteenth win and fifth win in a row. She makes winning look easy at the moment.

“It might seem easy but that’s not the case. I have to ride hard too and it’s tough for everyone. Today’s technical course favoured my abilities. I managed to ride away without going over the limit,” Cant told Sport.be after her victory.

Cant didn’t waste time on the challenging course. Fast starter Van Loy briefly led but when she got stuck on the inside of a 180-degree corner, Cant overtook her, with Van Loy moving back, just ahead of US-rider Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF).

By the end of the first lap Cant led the race ahead of Van Loy and Sels. She set a high pace with Van Loy trying to keep up but the numerous sand sections favoured Cant, who ploughed away as Van Loy made several small mistakes that drained her energy. Van Loy tried hard to fight back but could not stop Cant slowly extended her lead. The only real difficult moment for Cant was when she tangled with the two lapped Turkish riders.

In the end Cant cruised to yet another victory. Van Loy crossed the line half a minute later she seemed to celebrate a personal victory. Sels finished third at 1:39. Dutch rider Maud Kaptheijns (AA Drink-BRIS) was fourth at 2:19, ahead of Jolien Verschueren (Decock Woningbouw-Vandekerckhove).

Elle Anderson finished a fine sixth ahead of Belgian rider Katrien Thijs (Kleur op Maat).

