Rapencross: Lucinda Brand strikes again for fourth win in five races in 2025-26
Dutch racer beats Marion Norbert-Riberolle and Sara Casasola by 17 seconds in Lokeren
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) once again proved unable to stop at the X2O Trofee Rapencross on Sunday, soloing home in Lokeren to grab her fourth victory in five races so far during this 2025-26 cyclocross season.
The 36-year-old beat Crelan-Corendon pair Marion Norbert Riberolle and Sara Casasola into second and third places, as the duo crossed the line 17 seconds later.
More to come...
Results
Results provided by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Rapencross: Lucinda Brand strikes again for fourth win in five races in 2025-26Dutch racer beats Marion Norbert-Riberolle and Sara Casasola by 17 seconds in Lokeren
-
'I am a clean athlete and a person of integrity' – Oier Lazkano protests innocence following UCI suspensionSpanish racer has been provisionally suspended over 'unexplained abnormalities' in his Biological Passport
-
Jonathan Milan storms to Tour de France Singapore Criterium victory to cap off stellar seasonItalian outsprints Girmay as day's TTT cancelled due to torrential rain
-
'My helmet saved my life' – Zoe Bäckstedt to miss opening races of cyclocross season after training crashUnder-23 'cross world champion suffers fractures to hand and wrist in crash on Friday