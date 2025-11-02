Rapencross: Lucinda Brand strikes again for fourth win in five races in 2025-26

Lucinda Brand was victorious once again in her fifth race of the new season

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) once again proved unable to stop at the X2O Trofee Rapencross on Sunday, soloing home in Lokeren to grab her fourth victory in five races so far during this 2025-26 cyclocross season.

The 36-year-old beat Crelan-Corendon pair Marion Norbert Riberolle and Sara Casasola into second and third places, as the duo crossed the line 17 seconds later.

More to come...

Results

