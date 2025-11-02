Rapencross: Lucinda Brand strikes again for fourth win in five races in 2025-26

By published

Dutch racer beats Marion Norbert-Riberolle and Sara Casasola by 17 seconds in Lokeren

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the elite women race of the &quot;Rapencross&quot; cyclocross in Lokeren, the second race (out of 8) of the X2O Badkamers Trophy, Sunday 02 November 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lucinda Brand was victorious once again in her fifth race of the new season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) once again proved unable to stop at the X2O Trofee Rapencross on Sunday, soloing home in Lokeren to grab her fourth victory in five races so far during this 2025-26 cyclocross season.

The 36-year-old beat Crelan-Corendon pair Marion Norbert Riberolle and Sara Casasola into second and third places, as the duo crossed the line 17 seconds later.

