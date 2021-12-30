Bentveld wins junior women's race in Loenhout
By Cyclingnews published
Dlasková, Knaven round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leonie Bentveld (Ned)
|0:39:44
|2
|Vanda Dlasková (Cze)
|0:01:05
|3
|Mirre Knaven (Ned)
|0:01:10
|4
|Julia Kopecky (Cze)
|0:01:14
|5
|Kateřina Hladíková (Cze)
|0:01:23
|6
|Ava Holmgren (Can)
|0:01:39
|7
|Barbora Jeřábková (Cze)
|0:01:57
|8
|Jenaya Francis (Can)
|0:02:04
|9
|Katherine Sarkisov (USA)
|0:02:06
|10
|Mia Aseltine (USA)
|0:02:22
|11
|Chloe Fraser (USA)
|0:02:24
|12
|Samantha Scott (USA)
|0:02:40
|13
|Isabella Holmgren (Can)
|0:03:05
|14
|Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
|15
|Cleo Kiekens (Bel)
|0:03:25
|16
|Alma Johansson (Swe)
|0:03:36
|17
|Pem Hoefmans (Ned)
|0:03:37
|18
|Keira Bond (USA)
|0:03:38
|19
|Rosita Reijnhout (Ned)
|0:03:59
|20
|Elsa Westenfelder (USA)
|0:04:11
|21
|Adèle Hurteloup (Fra)
|0:04:29
|22
|Kaya Musgrave (USA)
|0:04:40
|23
|Silje Bader (Ned)
|24
|Lise Klaes (Fra)
|0:04:41
|25
|Natasha Visnack (USA)
|0:05:09
|26
|Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel)
|0:05:15
|27
|Jana Van Der Veken (Bel)
|0:05:21
|28
|Zélie Graux (Bel)
|0:06:06
|29
|Britt De Grave (Ned)
|0:06:16
|30
|Kiara Lylyk (Can)
|0:06:31
|31
|Giorgia Secchi (Ita)
|0:06:42
|32
|Layla Barthels (Lux)
|0:07:06
|33
|Hanne Gevers (Bel)
|0:07:07
|34
|Isa Looienga (Ned)
|0:07:28
|35
|Dina Boels (Bel)
|0:08:11
|36
|Loes Nomden (Ned)
|0:08:22
|37
|Evelien Hus (Bel)
|0:08:50
|38
|Nette Coppens (Bel)
|0:09:16
|39
|Sterre Hendrickx (Bel)
|0:11:00
|40
|Amalia Dewaele (Bel)
|0:11:22
|41
|Lucie Francois (Bel)
|42
|Marie Van De Kerkhof (Bel)
