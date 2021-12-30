Trending

Bentveld wins junior women's race in Loenhout

By published

Dlasková, Knaven round out podium

Leonie Bentveld (left)
Leonie Bentveld (left) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonie Bentveld (Ned) 0:39:44
2Vanda Dlasková (Cze) 0:01:05
3Mirre Knaven (Ned) 0:01:10
4Julia Kopecky (Cze) 0:01:14
5Kateřina Hladíková (Cze) 0:01:23
6Ava Holmgren (Can) 0:01:39
7Barbora Jeřábková (Cze) 0:01:57
8Jenaya Francis (Can) 0:02:04
9Katherine Sarkisov (USA) 0:02:06
10Mia Aseltine (USA) 0:02:22
11Chloe Fraser (USA) 0:02:24
12Samantha Scott (USA) 0:02:40
13Isabella Holmgren (Can) 0:03:05
14Emily Carrick-Anderson (GBr)
15Cleo Kiekens (Bel) 0:03:25
16Alma Johansson (Swe) 0:03:36
17Pem Hoefmans (Ned) 0:03:37
18Keira Bond (USA) 0:03:38
19Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) 0:03:59
20Elsa Westenfelder (USA) 0:04:11
21Adèle Hurteloup (Fra) 0:04:29
22Kaya Musgrave (USA) 0:04:40
23Silje Bader (Ned)
24Lise Klaes (Fra) 0:04:41
25Natasha Visnack (USA) 0:05:09
26Xenna De Bruyckere (Bel) 0:05:15
27Jana Van Der Veken (Bel) 0:05:21
28Zélie Graux (Bel) 0:06:06
29Britt De Grave (Ned) 0:06:16
30Kiara Lylyk (Can) 0:06:31
31Giorgia Secchi (Ita) 0:06:42
32Layla Barthels (Lux) 0:07:06
33Hanne Gevers (Bel) 0:07:07
34Isa Looienga (Ned) 0:07:28
35Dina Boels (Bel) 0:08:11
36Loes Nomden (Ned) 0:08:22
37Evelien Hus (Bel) 0:08:50
38Nette Coppens (Bel) 0:09:16
39Sterre Hendrickx (Bel) 0:11:00
40Amalia Dewaele (Bel) 0:11:22
41Lucie Francois (Bel)
42Marie Van De Kerkhof (Bel)
