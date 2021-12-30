Lucinda Brand wins Azencross Loenhout

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) soloed to victory at Azencross Loenhout after distancing Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) on the final lap. The world champion came home 14 seconds clear of Betsema, while Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) took third at 33 seconds.

Brand, Betsema and Van Anrooij led from the start of the race, with Annemarie Worst (777) battling to stay in contact before dropping back. The world champion took the bell with both Betsema and Van Anrooij for company but she distanced them both on the final lap to claim the win.

Brand has now finished on the podium of 13 consecutive races, a sequence stretching back to early November, and has won four in a row.