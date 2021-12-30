Trending

Lucinda Brand wins Azencross Loenhout

By published

Betsema and Van Anrooij complete podium

DENDERMONDE BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 Lucinda Brand Nedand Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 2nd Dendermonde UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on December 26 2021 in Dendermonde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek) has won four races in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) soloed to victory at Azencross Loenhout after distancing Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) on the final lap. The world champion came home 14 seconds clear of Betsema, while Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) took third at 33 seconds.

Brand, Betsema and Van Anrooij led from the start of the race, with Annemarie Worst (777) battling to stay in contact before dropping back. The world champion took the bell with both Betsema and Van Anrooij for company but she distanced them both on the final lap to claim the win. 

Brand has now finished on the podium of 13 consecutive races, a sequence stretching back to early November, and has won four in a row.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:46:33
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:15
3Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:33
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:01:05
5Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:01:36
6Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:40
7Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:01:46
8Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan 0:02:08
9Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam 0:02:22
10Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:02:38
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews