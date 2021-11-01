Clara Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross

Image 1 of 21 Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Honsinger lifts the cobble trophy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 The riders were quickly spat onto the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 Honsinger and Vas on an early ascent of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 The world champion grimaces on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 Many riders had to dismount on the cobbled climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 Fem van Empel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Annemarie Worst (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 Betsema makes the early running (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 Alvarado back in action (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 Honsinger on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Honsinger nears the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Honsinger riders clear of Betsema (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 21 Honsinger reaches the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 21 Brand on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 21 Honsinger celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 21 Betsema settles for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 21 Vas takes the final podium spot (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 21 Brand displays the suffering of a brutal day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 21 The podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 21 Ducks on the podium ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

US champion Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed victory in the women's Koppenbergcross on Monday with a commanding ride in muddy conditions.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) placed second at 11 seconds, with Kata Blank Vas (SD Worx) rounding out the podium at 34 seconds.

The 17th edition of the women's Koppenbergcross was renamed the Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren in honour of the Belgian racer who died of cancer in July, having won the race in 2015 and 2016.

The week's rainfall made for a heavy course, with the titular cobbled climb of the Koppenberg covered in a layer of mud and grease.

Honsinger emerged as the strongest on the brutally steep climb, made famous by the Tour of Flanders, with the finish line positioned at the top.

Despite an early crash, she tracked down the early pace-setter Betsema and then left her towards the end of the second lap. On the last two laps she held firm, consolidating her advantage on the uphill sections before taking a lead of 10 seconds onto the final lap. She didn't put a foot wrong from there and didn't falter on the brutal final ascent of the Koppenberg.

Behind, the field was in pieces. Yara Kastelijn and last year's winner Annemarie Worst initially made pace with Betsema but soon faded away, with Kastelijn placing fourth at 1:41 and Worst all the way back in fifth at three minutes.

World champion Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was perhaps still struggling with the effects of a crash in Overijse at the weekend and could only manage fifth place at 2:01. She had a slower start, suffered another crash, and never managed to claw her way towards the front. Likewise the previous world champion and current European champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who has had a delayed start to the season and did not ride the US World Cups. She finished just behind Brand and collapsed to the ground beyond the finish line.

Those who finished the race crossed the line in dribs and drabs, as Honsinger basked in a landmark win on European soil.

"The first time up the climb was first time I rode it - I wasn't able to do it in pre-ride - and I was astounded with how long, steep, and slippery it was," Honsinger said of the Koppenberg.

"I made the difference by having faster lines on the descents, being able to be off the brakes a bit more, and then the long climb really catered to my deep power."

The race was the first in the 2021-2022 X20 Badkamers Trofee series, so Honsinger takes the overall lead. The general classification is based on timings rather than points, so the brutal conditions and consequent gaps put her in a strong position at the top of the standings.