Trending

Clara Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross

By

Betsema, Vas round out podium

Clara Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross
Clara Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 21
Honsinger wins Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld celebrates with the cobblestoneracetrophy at podium as race winner after the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger lifts the cobble trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 LR Hlne Clauzel of France and As Bike Cross Team Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Alicia Franck of Belgium and Team Proximus Alphamotorhomes Doltcini Ct Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 and Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary Team SD Worx lead The Peloton at race start during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The riders were quickly spat onto the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 LR Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary Team SD Worx and Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld compete during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger and Vas on an early ascent of the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The world champion grimaces on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Cisek Corey Coogan of The United States Velorevolution Wpcycles and The Peloton compete during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Many riders had to dismount on the cobbled climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Fem Van Empel of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fem van Empel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemarie Worst (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Betsema makes the early running (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alvarado back in action (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld sprints at finish line to win the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger nears the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld sprints at finish line to win the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger riders clear of Betsema (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger reaches the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Brand on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Honsinger celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal crosses the finishing line on second place during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Betsema settles for second (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary Team SD Worx crosses the finishing line on third place during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Vas takes the final podium spot (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions crosses the finishing line during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Brand displays the suffering of a brutal day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 LR Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal on second place race winner Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld and Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary Team SD Worx on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 21

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 LR Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal on second place race winner Clara Honsinger of The United States and Team CannondaleCyclocrossworld and Blanka Vas Kata of Hungary Team SD Worx on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Womens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ducks on the podium ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

US champion Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) claimed victory in the women's Koppenbergcross on Monday with a commanding ride in muddy conditions.

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) placed second at 11 seconds, with Kata Blank Vas (SD Worx) rounding out the podium at 34 seconds.

The 17th edition of the women's Koppenbergcross was renamed the Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren in honour of the Belgian racer who died of cancer in July, having won the race in 2015 and 2016. 

The week's rainfall made for a heavy course, with the titular cobbled climb of the Koppenberg covered in a layer of mud and grease.

Honsinger emerged as the strongest on the brutally steep climb, made famous by the Tour of Flanders, with the finish line positioned at the top.

Despite an early crash, she tracked down the early pace-setter Betsema and then left her towards the end of the second lap. On the last two laps she held firm, consolidating her advantage on the uphill sections before taking a lead of 10 seconds onto the final lap. She didn't put a foot wrong from there and didn't falter on the brutal final ascent of the Koppenberg.

Behind, the field was in pieces. Yara Kastelijn and last year's winner Annemarie Worst initially made pace with Betsema but soon faded away, with Kastelijn placing fourth at 1:41 and Worst all the way back in fifth at three minutes.

World champion Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was perhaps still struggling with the effects of a crash in Overijse at the weekend and could only manage fifth place at 2:01. She had a slower start, suffered another crash, and never managed to claw her way towards the front. Likewise the previous world champion and current European champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, who has had a delayed start to the season and did not ride the US World Cups. She finished just behind Brand and collapsed to the ground beyond the finish line.

Those who finished the race crossed the line in dribs and drabs, as Honsinger basked in a landmark win on European soil.

"The first time up the climb was first time I rode it - I wasn't able to do it in pre-ride - and I was astounded with how long, steep, and slippery it was," Honsinger said of the Koppenberg.

"I made the difference by having faster lines on the descents, being able to be off the brakes a bit more, and then the long climb really catered to my deep power."

The race was the first in the 2021-2022 X20 Badkamers Trofee series, so Honsinger takes the overall lead. The general classification is based on timings rather than points, so the brutal conditions and consequent gaps put her in a strong position at the top of the standings.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld 0:51:07
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:12
3Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:00:35
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan 0:01:42
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:01
6Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:12
7Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:03:01
8Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:19
9Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam 0:03:47
10Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam 0:04:54
11Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 0:05:03
12Millie Couzens (GBr) 0:05:56
13Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:06:23
14Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:06:52
15Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:07:29
16Olivia Onesti (Fra) Starcasino CX Team 0:08:17
17Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:08:42
18Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Trinity Racing 0:09:22
19Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:09:57
20Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M 0:10:31
21Amira Mellor (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:11:06
22Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) 0:11:41
23Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:12:02
24Fleur Moors (Bel) 0:12:28
25Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:12:48
26Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:14:40
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
28Femke Gort (Ned) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
29Camille Devigne (Fra)
30Lara Defour (Bel)
31Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
32Marieke De Groot (Ned)
33Kiona Dhont (Bel)
34Margot Marasco (Fra)
35Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) VeloRevolution WPcycles
36Amy Perryman (GBr)
37Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
38Nina Berton (Lux)
39Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) BNS Technics - Groep T.O.M
40Allison Arensman (USA) VeloRevolution WPcycles
41Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
42Madeline Cooper (GBr)
43Freya Whiteside (GBr)
44Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
45Nele De Vos (Bel)
46Lily Young (GBr)
47Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
48An-Sofie Marien (Bel)
49Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
DNFKatharina Paggel (Ger)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews