Iserbyt dominates muddy Koppenbergcross

Belgian tops Aerts, Van der Haar in dismal conditions

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Eli Iserbyt of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal competes during the 32nd Koppenbergcross Grand Prix Jolien Verschueren 2021 Mens Elite Koppenbergcross Oudenaarde X2OBadkamersTrofee on November 01 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it a hattrick at the Koppenbergcross, winning the race for the third year in a row on Monday. 

The Belgian rider was once again dominant, putting in a commanding ride through the thick mud and up the slippery cobbles of the Koppenberg climb. 

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) was the only rider who could get near him, finishing 23 seconds down, while his teammate Lars van der Haar claimed the final spot on the podium at 1:18. 

More to follow.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 1:02:42
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:24
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:18
4Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:41
5Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:47
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:02:59
7Lander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:03:04
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:15
9Jens Adams (Bel) 0:03:36
10Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:03:59
