Iserbyt dominates muddy Koppenbergcross
By Cyclingnews
Belgian tops Aerts, Van der Haar in dismal conditions
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it a hattrick at the Koppenbergcross, winning the race for the third year in a row on Monday.
The Belgian rider was once again dominant, putting in a commanding ride through the thick mud and up the slippery cobbles of the Koppenberg climb.
Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) was the only rider who could get near him, finishing 23 seconds down, while his teammate Lars van der Haar claimed the final spot on the podium at 1:18.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|1:02:42
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:24
|3
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:18
|4
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:41
|5
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:47
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:02:59
|7
|Lander Loockx (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:03:04
|8
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:03:15
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:03:36
|10
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:03:59
