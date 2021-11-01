Iserbyt dominates muddy Koppenbergcross

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made it a hattrick at the Koppenbergcross, winning the race for the third year in a row on Monday.

The Belgian rider was once again dominant, putting in a commanding ride through the thick mud and up the slippery cobbles of the Koppenberg climb.

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) was the only rider who could get near him, finishing 23 seconds down, while his teammate Lars van der Haar claimed the final spot on the podium at 1:18.

More to follow.