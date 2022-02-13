Trending

Betsema rides to solo victory at Brussels Universities Cyclocross

Second-place finish secures X2O Badkamers Trofee title for Brand

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 24 Denise Betsema of The Netherlands and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 25th Zonhoven UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Womens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC zonhoven on October 24 2021 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Denise Betsema of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal last celebrated a 'cross victory at Zonhoven in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the eighth instalment of X2O Trofee at Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday, 28 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). Manon Bakker (Iko-Crelan) finished another minute back for third place.

Brand’s second place solidified her top prize with the X2O Badkamers Trofee title, as she had six consecutive wins in the series leading up to the Brussels event. She was only off the podium at the opening round at Koppenbergcross where she was fifth. Betsema was second in the series, while Annemarie Worst (777), who was fifth on the day, completed the series top three.

Sunday’s victory was a long-awaited return to the top step for Betsema, who last won back-to-back races in October 2021 at World Cup Zonhoven and Superprestige Ruddervoorde. She finished second overall in those two series as well.

"I felt very good from the start and I soon saw that I had a gap on Lucinda. I played all or nothing, but the legs remained good. Finally I got another win,” Betsema said at the finish to Sporza

“The lead remained stable and that was good for my morale. It's nice to be able to win at the end of the season. This win is very happy."

On Sunday in Belgium, Betsema rode off the front with Worst on the opening lap, but Brand was charging behind. 

By the third lap, Betsema opened a gap of more than 10 seconds after Brand had a slight bobble. On the next lap in the same off-camber section it was Worst who took a tumble, which delayed Brand from behind. 

Because a second fall by Worst on the slippery surface, Bakker was able to gain an advantage, which she held for third place. The top two spots were never in jeopardy of changing at the end.

"I wasn't good with it and went too much in the red in the beginning. Denise was super strong today, it's not for nothing that I went down. I couldn't drive comfortably. I felt I could still get there I was able to drive, but after my fall I couldn't anymore," Brand told Sporza about her ride.

There are just two cyclo-cross events next weekend remaining on the calendar, the final round of Ethias Cross in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium on Saturday.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:44:52
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:28
3Manon Bakker (Ned) Iko - Crelan 0:01:39
4Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:02:01
5Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:02:24
6Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777 0:02:31
7Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:02:56
8Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:03:22
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 0:03:38
10Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing 0:04:01
11Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:42
12Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:04:59
13Fleur Moors (Bel) 0:05:35
14Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:05:49
15Xaydee van Sinaey (Bel) 0:06:16
16Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:06:48
17Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:06:54
18Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing
19Julie Brouwers (Bel)
20Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
21Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
22Tine Rombouts (Bel)
23Maïté Barthels (Lux)
24Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
25Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution Wpcycles
26Jinse Peeters (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
27Femke Gort (Ned) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
28Zélie Graux (Bel)
29Audrey de Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
30Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
31Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution Wpcycles
32Lore de Schepper (Bel)
33Adèle Hurteloup (Fra)
34Kiona Dhont (Bel)
35Juline Delcommune (Bel)
36Evelien Hus (Bel)
37Sterre Hendrickx (Bel)
38Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
39Alana Polfliet (Bel)
40Lucie Francois (Bel)
DNFKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
DNFBo Vandermeulen (Bel)
