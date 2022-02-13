Betsema rides to solo victory at Brussels Universities Cyclocross

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the eighth instalment of X2O Trofee at Brussels Universities Cyclocross on Sunday, 28 seconds ahead of Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). Manon Bakker (Iko-Crelan) finished another minute back for third place.

Brand’s second place solidified her top prize with the X2O Badkamers Trofee title, as she had six consecutive wins in the series leading up to the Brussels event. She was only off the podium at the opening round at Koppenbergcross where she was fifth. Betsema was second in the series, while Annemarie Worst (777), who was fifth on the day, completed the series top three.

Sunday’s victory was a long-awaited return to the top step for Betsema, who last won back-to-back races in October 2021 at World Cup Zonhoven and Superprestige Ruddervoorde. She finished second overall in those two series as well.

"I felt very good from the start and I soon saw that I had a gap on Lucinda. I played all or nothing, but the legs remained good. Finally I got another win,” Betsema said at the finish to Sporza.

“The lead remained stable and that was good for my morale. It's nice to be able to win at the end of the season. This win is very happy."

On Sunday in Belgium, Betsema rode off the front with Worst on the opening lap, but Brand was charging behind.

By the third lap, Betsema opened a gap of more than 10 seconds after Brand had a slight bobble. On the next lap in the same off-camber section it was Worst who took a tumble, which delayed Brand from behind.

Because a second fall by Worst on the slippery surface, Bakker was able to gain an advantage, which she held for third place. The top two spots were never in jeopardy of changing at the end.

"I wasn't good with it and went too much in the red in the beginning. Denise was super strong today, it's not for nothing that I went down. I couldn't drive comfortably. I felt I could still get there I was able to drive, but after my fall I couldn't anymore," Brand told Sporza about her ride.

There are just two cyclo-cross events next weekend remaining on the calendar, the final round of Ethias Cross in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium on Saturday.