X2O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels Universities Cyclocross 2022
Latest News from the Race
Toon Aerts seals X2O Trofee Series title at Brussels finaleVanthourenhout wins Brussels Universities Cyclocross with teammate Iserbyt in second
Betsema rides to solo victory at Brussels Universities CyclocrossSecond-place finish secures X2O Badkamers Trofee title for Brand
Stages
X2O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels Universities Cyclocross 202213 February 2022 | Brussels | C1
