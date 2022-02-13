Trending

Toon Aerts seals X2O Trofee Series title at Brussels finale

Vanthourenhout wins Brussels Universities Cyclocross with teammate Iserbyt in second

Belgian Toon Aerts pictured in action during the mens elite race of the Flandriencross cyclocross cycling event stage 68 in the Trofee Veldrijden competition Saturday 22 January 2022 in Hamme Belgium BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Toon Aerts crashed early at Brussels Universities Cyclocross but came away with the X2O Badkamers Trofee title (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a fall at the start of the race that kept him well off the podium, Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) finished in ninth position 2:07 behind winner Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and secured the overall title for the X2O Badkamers Trofee series.

Aerts, who has finished runner-up in the series the past three consecutive seasons, had an overwhelming cumulative 7:23 lead over Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) going into the eighth and final round. Even with Iserbyt finishing second in the final contest, Aerts lost only 1:43 to him to take the series.

Vanthourenhout proved the best on Sunday, with his first series victory that earned him third place overall in the series. 

"I gave everything for three or four laps, enough for the victory. I have now won three times, I can speak of a good season,” he told Sporza after the finish.

It was his first trip back to the top step of the podium in 14 races, last winning at World Cup Namur in December. Iserbyt had back-to-back second-place finishes on the weekend, riding 24 seconds behind Vanthourenhout, while Jens Adams, 36 seconds back, took his first podium of the year with a third-place finish.

As the 39 riders headed out of the hole shot, Aerts fell back when he inadvertently unclipped from his pedal and hit the deck. He was in full chase mode from then forward.

After the first pass, it was an all-Pauwels Sauzen affair with Laurens Sweeck trailed by Vanthourenhout and then Iserbyt leading a group of chasers a little more than five seconds behind.

On the fourth of nine laps, Vanthourenhout had taken off for good and began to pass other riders. Leading the chase was the duo of Jens Adams and Iserbyt. It took another lap for Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) to emerge and make a pass of Sweeck.

Iserbyt attacked on the final circuit to go clear of Adams as they made the times stick for the podium, while Aerts finished to celebrate the season-long goal.

“My race was ruined anyway, luckily I already had the overall victory,” said Aerts after he finished in the top 10. “This classification was one of my big goals in advance, together with the World Cup. It was a fiasco, but I'm glad I won." 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:59:34
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:24
3Jens Adams (Bel) 0:00:36
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:51
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:16
6Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre 0:01:28
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:51
8Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:00
9Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:07
10Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes 0:02:29
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:36
12Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:44
13Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:02:53
14David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:02:59
15Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
16Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
17Timo Kielich (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:37
18Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:03:56
19Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:10
20Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:05:14
21Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:05:47
22Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
23Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
24Mickaël Crispin (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
25Julian Siemons (Bel)
26Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
27Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
28Siebe Tormans (Bel)
29Jens Gys (Bel)
30Gilles Mottiez (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
31Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel)
32Jonathan Anderson (USA)
33Maarten van Staeyen (Bel)
34Andy Ruts (Bel)
35Nicola Parenti (Ita)
36Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
37Silas Schmid (Swi)
38Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Iko - Crelan
