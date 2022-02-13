Toon Aerts seals X2O Trofee Series title at Brussels finale
By Jackie Tyson published
Vanthourenhout wins Brussels Universities Cyclocross with teammate Iserbyt in second
With a fall at the start of the race that kept him well off the podium, Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) finished in ninth position 2:07 behind winner Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and secured the overall title for the X2O Badkamers Trofee series.
Aerts, who has finished runner-up in the series the past three consecutive seasons, had an overwhelming cumulative 7:23 lead over Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) going into the eighth and final round. Even with Iserbyt finishing second in the final contest, Aerts lost only 1:43 to him to take the series.
Vanthourenhout proved the best on Sunday, with his first series victory that earned him third place overall in the series.
"I gave everything for three or four laps, enough for the victory. I have now won three times, I can speak of a good season,” he told Sporza after the finish.
It was his first trip back to the top step of the podium in 14 races, last winning at World Cup Namur in December. Iserbyt had back-to-back second-place finishes on the weekend, riding 24 seconds behind Vanthourenhout, while Jens Adams, 36 seconds back, took his first podium of the year with a third-place finish.
As the 39 riders headed out of the hole shot, Aerts fell back when he inadvertently unclipped from his pedal and hit the deck. He was in full chase mode from then forward.
After the first pass, it was an all-Pauwels Sauzen affair with Laurens Sweeck trailed by Vanthourenhout and then Iserbyt leading a group of chasers a little more than five seconds behind.
On the fourth of nine laps, Vanthourenhout had taken off for good and began to pass other riders. Leading the chase was the duo of Jens Adams and Iserbyt. It took another lap for Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) to emerge and make a pass of Sweeck.
Iserbyt attacked on the final circuit to go clear of Adams as they made the times stick for the podium, while Aerts finished to celebrate the season-long goal.
“My race was ruined anyway, luckily I already had the overall victory,” said Aerts after he finished in the top 10. “This classification was one of my big goals in advance, together with the World Cup. It was a fiasco, but I'm glad I won."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:59:34
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:24
|3
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:00:36
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:51
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:16
|6
|Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
|0:01:28
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:51
|8
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:00
|9
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:07
|10
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|0:02:29
|11
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:36
|12
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:44
|13
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:02:53
|14
|David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:02:59
|15
|Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|16
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Containers Maes
|17
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:03:37
|18
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:03:56
|19
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:04:10
|20
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:05:14
|21
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:05:47
|22
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel)
|23
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|24
|Mickaël Crispin (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|25
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|26
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|27
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|28
|Siebe Tormans (Bel)
|29
|Jens Gys (Bel)
|30
|Gilles Mottiez (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
|31
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel)
|32
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|33
|Maarten van Staeyen (Bel)
|34
|Andy Ruts (Bel)
|35
|Nicola Parenti (Ita)
|36
|Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn)
|37
|Silas Schmid (Swi)
|38
|Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Iko - Crelan
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
