Bos wins World Ports Classic
Sinkeldam claims second stage in Rotterdam
Stage 2: Antwerp - Rotterdam
Consistent sprinting by Theo Bos (Belkin) on both stages of the World Ports Classic was enough for the Dutchman to record his first overall victory despite missing out in the stage 2 win to Roman Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano). Bos and Sinkeldam were tied on the same time but the better finishing places gave the win to the Belkin rider who also took home the points jersey.
"This is my first overall victory and that's pretty cool," said Bos. "For the team, this is a great victory, as well. The sprint train was super today. I was dropped off perfectly by my men. The team also did great by controlling the race."
While Bos admitted after the stage that he would have liked a stage win as well, his eagerness on stage 2 ended up costing him another trip to the podium.
"I went for it again, but unfortunately it wasn't enough", said Bos. "I started my sprint too early. It's a shame, although I have to admit that Ramon was very quick. The final was tricky with all those turns. Everyone wanted to be in the front and so we had to sprint for position ahead of every corner."
May had been a month of almost for Sinkeldam before he burst through to record his first win of 2014. The 25-year-old was second on the first day of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque to Arnaud Demaré (FDJ) and was then runner up twice more to Demaré a week later at the Tour de Picardie where he also finished second overall.
"I don't get my chances very often but when I do I make sure that I give it everything so it is great to get a win here," said Sinkeldam after the stage who also won the best young riders jersey.
"It was pretty easy for most of the day until 20km to go where Nikias, Jonas and I came down in a small crash. We had to work to get back up to the front but the guys worked really hard for me and then Jonas did a great job of getting me in the right wheels at the end.
"The sprint opened up with 300m to go and from there it was flat out to the line. It's my first win since Hainan in 2012 so it's a great feeling."
How it unfolded
The final stage was controlled by the sprinters teams there was not split in the crosswinds like the day before. In the final kilometres the sprint trains started to get organised although a small crash with 20km left to race was a deterrent but not a derailment.
"It was a difficult and controlled stage today with another very fast finish," said Team Giant-Shimano coach, Rudi Kemna. "Yesterday things did not quite go right for the team but today they did a great job.
"Jonas did a big pull in the final kilometres to bring Ramon into position and then Ramon did a really good sprint. It was a really fast finish and the sprint opened up from a long way out but Ramon was really powerful and knew which wheels to be on and where.
"In the end he just missed out on taking the overall win too on count-back but this win is really good for his confidence and will help him to take another step forward in his development."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:27:02
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|22
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|29
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:09
|32
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|33
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|36
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|42
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|45
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|48
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:20
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|54
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|56
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|57
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|65
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|67
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|72
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|75
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|80
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|82
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|84
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|86
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|87
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:47
|90
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|91
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|92
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:58
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|94
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|95
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:07
|97
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:21
|98
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:24
|100
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:50
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:53
|112
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:01
|113
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:02
|114
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|115
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|116
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|117
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:05
|121
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|123
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|124
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|125
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|127
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|128
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:03:23
|129
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|131
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|4
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|6
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|7
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|11
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|10
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|6
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|20
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:27:02
|2
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|19
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:09
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|26
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:20
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|34
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|39
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|44
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|45
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|47
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:00:47
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|49
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:50
|51
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:53
|52
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:01
|53
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:02
|54
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|56
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:05
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|60
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|10:21:06
|2
|COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS
|0:00:05
|3
|WALLONIE - BRUXELLES
|0:00:09
|4
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BALOISE
|5
|BRETAGNE - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
|6
|METEC - TKH CONTINENTAL CYCLINGTEAM
|7
|TEAM KATUSHA
|8
|AG2R LA MONDIALE
|9
|BELKIN PRO CYCLING
|0:00:10
|10
|IAM CYCLING
|11
|CYCLINGTEAM DE RIJKE
|0:00:18
|12
|MTN-QHUBEKA
|0:00:25
|13
|OMEGA PHARMA-QUICK STEP
|0:00:31
|14
|LOTTO-BELISOL
|0:00:33
|15
|TEAM NETAPP-ENDURA
|0:00:50
|16
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|17
|TEAM GIANT-SHIMANO
|0:01:07
|18
|NERI SOTTOLI
|0:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8:08:00
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:09
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:10
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|8
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|10
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|11
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|23
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|28
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|31
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|32
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|34
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:19
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:20
|37
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|38
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|39
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|47
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|51
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|52
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|56
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:37
|59
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|60
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|61
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|62
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|64
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|71
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|77
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|79
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|83
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|84
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|86
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|87
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:49
|90
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:00
|93
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|94
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|95
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:11
|96
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|97
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:15
|98
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:20
|100
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|101
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:36
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:37
|103
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|104
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:48
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:03
|111
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:06
|113
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:14
|114
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:15
|115
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|117
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|118
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|119
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|121
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:02:18
|122
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|124
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|125
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|128
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|129
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|0:03:36
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|132
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|30
|4
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|6
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|13
|16
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|17
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|18
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|12
|19
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|20
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|11
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|23
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|8
|24
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|25
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|29
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|30
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|33
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|34
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|35
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|36
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|38
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8:08:00
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:11
|3
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|6
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:17
|20
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|21
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:19
|22
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|29
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|32
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:38
|33
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|36
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|42
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|43
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|45
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:49
|47
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:01:00
|49
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:48
|50
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:03
|52
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0:02:06
|53
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:14
|54
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:02:15
|55
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|56
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:18
|58
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|59
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT
|24:24:39
|2
|COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS
|0:00:05
|3
|WALLONIE - BRUXELLES
|0:00:09
|4
|TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BALOISE
|5
|AG2R LA MONDIALE
|6
|BRETAGNE - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
|7
|METEC - TKH CONTINENTAL CYCLINGTEAM
|8
|TEAM KATUSHA
|9
|BELKIN PRO CYCLING
|0:00:10
|10
|IAM CYCLING
|11
|CYCLINGTEAM DE RIJKE
|0:00:18
|12
|MTN-QHUBEKA
|0:00:25
|13
|OMEGA PHARMA-QUICK STEP
|0:00:31
|14
|LOTTO-BELISOL
|0:00:33
|15
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|0:00:50
|16
|TEAM NETAPP-ENDURA
|17
|TEAM GIANT-SHIMANO
|0:01:07
|18
|NERI SOTTOLI
|0:01:43
