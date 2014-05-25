Image 1 of 30 The sprint for stage two was won by Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 30 Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 The podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 30 Shipping containers line the parcours (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 30 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) have a chat (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 30 Lotto-Belisol on the front of the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 30 Robert Wagner (Belkin) in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 30 Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka) on the attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 30 Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 30 Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed his first overall race victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 30 Theo Bos (Belkin) also claimed the green points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 30 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) claims the best young rider jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 30 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates at the finish line with his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 The overall podium at the World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 The peloton heads toward the Stage 2 finish line in Rotterdam (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Maarten Tsjallingii (Belkin) leads the peloton in the final kilometers of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Lotto Belisol sets the pace for sprinters Andre Greipel and Greg Henderson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Belkin's Theo Bos on the top step of the podium at the World Port Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Theo Bos (Belkin) in the green jersey at the World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his overall win at the World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam wins the second stage at World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) takes third in the Stage 2 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Alexander Porsev (Katusha) waves to the crown at World Ports Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the race after his Stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam on his way to winning the second and final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Theo Bos sprints to second place in Stage 2 and claims the overall title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Ramon Sinkeldam earns the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Consistent sprinting by Theo Bos (Belkin) on both stages of the World Ports Classic was enough for the Dutchman to record his first overall victory despite missing out in the stage 2 win to Roman Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano). Bos and Sinkeldam were tied on the same time but the better finishing places gave the win to the Belkin rider who also took home the points jersey.

"This is my first overall victory and that's pretty cool," said Bos. "For the team, this is a great victory, as well. The sprint train was super today. I was dropped off perfectly by my men. The team also did great by controlling the race."

While Bos admitted after the stage that he would have liked a stage win as well, his eagerness on stage 2 ended up costing him another trip to the podium.

"I went for it again, but unfortunately it wasn't enough", said Bos. "I started my sprint too early. It's a shame, although I have to admit that Ramon was very quick. The final was tricky with all those turns. Everyone wanted to be in the front and so we had to sprint for position ahead of every corner."

May had been a month of almost for Sinkeldam before he burst through to record his first win of 2014. The 25-year-old was second on the first day of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque to Arnaud Demaré (FDJ) and was then runner up twice more to Demaré a week later at the Tour de Picardie where he also finished second overall.

"I don't get my chances very often but when I do I make sure that I give it everything so it is great to get a win here," said Sinkeldam after the stage who also won the best young riders jersey.

"It was pretty easy for most of the day until 20km to go where Nikias, Jonas and I came down in a small crash. We had to work to get back up to the front but the guys worked really hard for me and then Jonas did a great job of getting me in the right wheels at the end.

"The sprint opened up with 300m to go and from there it was flat out to the line. It's my first win since Hainan in 2012 so it's a great feeling."

How it unfolded

The final stage was controlled by the sprinters teams there was not split in the crosswinds like the day before. In the final kilometres the sprint trains started to get organised although a small crash with 20km left to race was a deterrent but not a derailment.

"It was a difficult and controlled stage today with another very fast finish," said Team Giant-Shimano coach, Rudi Kemna. "Yesterday things did not quite go right for the team but today they did a great job.

"Jonas did a big pull in the final kilometres to bring Ramon into position and then Ramon did a really good sprint. It was a really fast finish and the sprint opened up from a long way out but Ramon was really powerful and knew which wheels to be on and where.

"In the end he just missed out on taking the overall win too on count-back but this win is really good for his confidence and will help him to take another step forward in his development."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:27:02 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 10 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 16 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 22 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:05 27 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 29 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:09 32 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 33 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 34 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 35 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 36 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 40 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 42 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 43 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 45 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 48 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 49 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:20 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 54 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 57 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 65 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 67 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 69 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 72 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 75 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 80 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 82 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:33 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 84 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 86 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 87 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 89 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:47 90 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 91 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 92 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:58 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 94 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 95 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:07 97 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:21 98 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:23 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:24 100 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 106 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 107 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:50 110 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 111 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:53 112 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:01 113 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:02 114 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 115 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 116 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 117 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:05 121 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 123 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 124 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 125 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 127 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:47 128 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:03:23 129 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 130 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 131 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 pts 2 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 20 4 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 16 6 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 7 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 10 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 11 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 10 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 9 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 15 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 6 16 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 5 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 20 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:27:02 2 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 4 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 6 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 10 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 15 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:05 19 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:09 21 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 26 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:20 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:25 32 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 34 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 35 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 38 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 44 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 45 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 47 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:00:47 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 49 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:50 51 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:53 52 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:01 53 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:02 54 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 55 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 56 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:05 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 58 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 60 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT 10:21:06 2 COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS 0:00:05 3 WALLONIE - BRUXELLES 0:00:09 4 TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BALOISE 5 BRETAGNE - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT 6 METEC - TKH CONTINENTAL CYCLINGTEAM 7 TEAM KATUSHA 8 AG2R LA MONDIALE 9 BELKIN PRO CYCLING 0:00:10 10 IAM CYCLING 11 CYCLINGTEAM DE RIJKE 0:00:18 12 MTN-QHUBEKA 0:00:25 13 OMEGA PHARMA-QUICK STEP 0:00:31 14 LOTTO-BELISOL 0:00:33 15 TEAM NETAPP-ENDURA 0:00:50 16 ASTANA PRO TEAM 17 TEAM GIANT-SHIMANO 0:01:07 18 NERI SOTTOLI 0:01:43

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8:08:00 2 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:09 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:10 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:11 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 8 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 10 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 11 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 23 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 28 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 31 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 32 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 34 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:19 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:20 37 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 38 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 39 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 47 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 51 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 52 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 55 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:33 56 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:37 59 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 60 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 61 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 62 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 63 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 64 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 71 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 77 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 79 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 80 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 83 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 84 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:45 86 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 87 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 89 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:49 90 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:00 93 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 94 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 95 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:11 96 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 97 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:15 98 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:20 100 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:34 101 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:36 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:37 103 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 104 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:48 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 106 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 110 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:03 111 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 112 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:06 113 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:14 114 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 115 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 116 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 117 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 118 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 119 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 121 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:02:18 122 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 124 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 125 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 128 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:03:00 129 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 0:03:36 130 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:17 132 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 45 pts 2 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 30 4 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 6 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 7 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 20 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 17 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 16 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 14 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 13 16 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 12 19 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 20 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 11 21 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 10 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 23 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 8 24 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 25 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 26 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 5 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 29 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 30 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 33 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 34 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1 35 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 36 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 37 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 38 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8:08:00 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:11 3 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 6 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 15 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:17 20 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 21 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:19 22 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:22 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 28 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 29 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:33 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 32 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:38 33 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 36 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 42 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 43 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 45 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:00:49 47 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:01:00 49 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:48 50 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:03 52 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 0:02:06 53 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:14 54 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:02:15 55 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 56 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 0:02:18 58 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 59 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50