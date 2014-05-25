Trending

Bos wins World Ports Classic

Sinkeldam claims second stage in Rotterdam

Image 1 of 30

The sprint for stage two was won by Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano)

The sprint for stage two was won by Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 30

Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin)

Thumbs up from stage 7 winner Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 30

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 30

Shipping containers line the parcours

Shipping containers line the parcours
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 30

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) have a chat

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) have a chat
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 30

Lotto-Belisol on the front of the peloton

Lotto-Belisol on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 30

Robert Wagner (Belkin) in the peloton

Robert Wagner (Belkin) in the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 30

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka) on the attack

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka) on the attack
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 30

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka)

Jay Robert Thompson (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 30

Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed his first overall race victory

Theo Bos (Belkin) claimed his first overall race victory
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 30

Theo Bos (Belkin) also claimed the green points jersey

Theo Bos (Belkin) also claimed the green points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 30

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) claims the best young rider jersey

Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano) claims the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 30

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates the stage win

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates at the finish line with his teammate

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam celebrates at the finish line with his teammate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

The overall podium at the World Ports Classic

The overall podium at the World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

The peloton heads toward the Stage 2 finish line in Rotterdam

The peloton heads toward the Stage 2 finish line in Rotterdam
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

Maarten Tsjallingii (Belkin) leads the peloton in the final kilometers of the race

Maarten Tsjallingii (Belkin) leads the peloton in the final kilometers of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Lotto Belisol sets the pace for sprinters Andre Greipel and Greg Henderson

Lotto Belisol sets the pace for sprinters Andre Greipel and Greg Henderson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

Belkin's Theo Bos on the top step of the podium at the World Port Classic

Belkin's Theo Bos on the top step of the podium at the World Port Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

Theo Bos (Belkin) in the green jersey at the World Ports Classic

Theo Bos (Belkin) in the green jersey at the World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his overall win at the World Ports Classic

Theo Bos (Belkin) celebrates his overall win at the World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

Theo Bos (Belkin)

Theo Bos (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam wins the second stage at World Ports Classic

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam wins the second stage at World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) takes third in the Stage 2 sprint

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) takes third in the Stage 2 sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) waves to the crown at World Ports Classic

Alexander Porsev (Katusha) waves to the crown at World Ports Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the race after his Stage 1 victory

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) led the race after his Stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam on his way to winning the second and final stage

Giant-Shimano's Ramon Sinkeldam on his way to winning the second and final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 30

Theo Bos sprints to second place in Stage 2 and claims the overall title

Theo Bos sprints to second place in Stage 2 and claims the overall title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 30

Ramon Sinkeldam earns the white jersey

Ramon Sinkeldam earns the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Consistent sprinting by Theo Bos (Belkin) on both stages of the World Ports Classic was enough for the Dutchman to record his first overall victory despite missing out in the stage 2 win to Roman Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano). Bos and Sinkeldam were tied on the same time but the better finishing places gave the win to the Belkin rider who also took home the points jersey.

Related Articles

Bos looking for first Tour de France appearance

"This is my first overall victory and that's pretty cool," said Bos. "For the team, this is a great victory, as well. The sprint train was super today. I was dropped off perfectly by my men. The team also did great by controlling the race."

While Bos admitted after the stage that he would have liked a stage win as well, his eagerness on stage 2 ended up costing him another trip to the podium.

"I went for it again, but unfortunately it wasn't enough", said Bos. "I started my sprint too early. It's a shame, although I have to admit that Ramon was very quick. The final was tricky with all those turns. Everyone wanted to be in the front and so we had to sprint for position ahead of every corner."

May had been a month of almost for Sinkeldam before he burst through to record his first win of 2014. The 25-year-old was second on the first day of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque to Arnaud Demaré (FDJ) and was then runner up twice more to Demaré a week later at the Tour de Picardie where he also finished second overall.

"I don't get my chances very often but when I do I make sure that I give it everything so it is great to get a win here," said Sinkeldam after the stage who also won the best young riders jersey.

"It was pretty easy for most of the day until 20km to go where Nikias, Jonas and I came down in a small crash. We had to work to get back up to the front but the guys worked really hard for me and then Jonas did a great job of getting me in the right wheels at the end.

"The sprint opened up with 300m to go and from there it was flat out to the line. It's my first win since Hainan in 2012 so it's a great feeling."

How it unfolded
The final stage was controlled by the sprinters teams there was not split in the crosswinds like the day before. In the final kilometres the sprint trains started to get organised although a small crash with 20km left to race was a deterrent but not a derailment.

"It was a difficult and controlled stage today with another very fast finish," said Team Giant-Shimano coach, Rudi Kemna. "Yesterday things did not quite go right for the team but today they did a great job.

"Jonas did a big pull in the final kilometres to bring Ramon into position and then Ramon did a really good sprint. It was a really fast finish and the sprint opened up from a long way out but Ramon was really powerful and knew which wheels to be on and where.

"In the end he just missed out on taking the overall win too on count-back but this win is really good for his confidence and will help him to take another step forward in his development."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:27:02
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
4Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
11Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
19Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
22Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:05
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
29Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:09
32Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
33Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
34André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
36Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
42Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
44Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
45Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
48Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:20
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
54Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
56Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
57Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
62Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
65Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
67Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
72Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
75Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
77Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
82Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:33
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
84Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
86Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
87Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:47
90Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
91Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
92Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:58
93Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
94Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
95Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:07
97Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:21
98Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:24
100Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
103Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
104Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
106Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
107Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:50
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
111Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:53
112Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:01
113Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:02
114Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
115Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
116Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
117Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
119Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:05
121Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
124Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
127Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:47
128Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:03:23
129Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
131Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team22
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol20
4Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura16
6Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise15
7Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement14
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam11
11Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles10
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka9
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
15Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam6
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha5
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
20Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:27:02
2Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
4Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
10Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:05
19Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
20Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:09
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
26Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:20
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:25
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
34Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
44Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
45Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
47Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:47
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
49Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:50
51Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:53
52Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:01
53Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:02
54Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
56Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:05
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
58Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:37
60Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT10:21:06
2COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS0:00:05
3WALLONIE - BRUXELLES0:00:09
4TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BALOISE
5BRETAGNE - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
6METEC - TKH CONTINENTAL CYCLINGTEAM
7TEAM KATUSHA
8AG2R LA MONDIALE
9BELKIN PRO CYCLING0:00:10
10IAM CYCLING
11CYCLINGTEAM DE RIJKE0:00:18
12MTN-QHUBEKA0:00:25
13OMEGA PHARMA-QUICK STEP0:00:31
14LOTTO-BELISOL0:00:33
15TEAM NETAPP-ENDURA0:00:50
16ASTANA PRO TEAM
17TEAM GIANT-SHIMANO0:01:07
18NERI SOTTOLI0:01:43

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8:08:00
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
3Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:09
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:10
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:11
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
8Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
10Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
11Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
15Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
21Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
28Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:17
31Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
32Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
34Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:19
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:20
37Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
38Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
39Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
42Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
43Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
47Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
48Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
51Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
52Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:33
56Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
59Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
60Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
61Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
62Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
63Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
64Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
68Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
71Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
73Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
77Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
79Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
80Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
83Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
84Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:45
86Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:46
87Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
88Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:49
90Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
91Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:00
93Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
94Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
95Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:11
96Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
97Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:15
98Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:20
100Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:34
101Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:36
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:37
103Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
104Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:48
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
106Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:03
111Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:06
113Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:14
114Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
115Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
117Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
118Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
119Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
121Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:02:18
122Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
124Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
125Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
128Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:03:00
129Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli0:03:36
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:17
132Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team45pts
2Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano30
4Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha27
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles21
7Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol20
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise20
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka17
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura16
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
14Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli14
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling13
16Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura12
19Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles11
20Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam11
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano10
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
23Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam8
24Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
26Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha5
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
29Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles3
30Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
33Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
34Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1
35Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
36Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
38Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano8:08:00
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:11
3Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:12
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
5Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
6Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:17
20Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
21Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:19
22Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:22
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
24Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
29Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:33
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
32Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:38
33Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
36Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
42Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
43Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
45Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:46
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:49
47Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:01:00
49Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:48
50Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:03
52Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:02:06
53Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:14
54Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:02:15
55Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
56Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:18
58Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
59Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WANTY - GROUPE GOBERT24:24:39
2COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS0:00:05
3WALLONIE - BRUXELLES0:00:09
4TOPSPORT VLAANDEREN-BALOISE
5AG2R LA MONDIALE
6BRETAGNE - SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
7METEC - TKH CONTINENTAL CYCLINGTEAM
8TEAM KATUSHA
9BELKIN PRO CYCLING0:00:10
10IAM CYCLING
11CYCLINGTEAM DE RIJKE0:00:18
12MTN-QHUBEKA0:00:25
13OMEGA PHARMA-QUICK STEP0:00:31
14LOTTO-BELISOL0:00:33
15ASTANA PRO TEAM0:00:50
16TEAM NETAPP-ENDURA
17TEAM GIANT-SHIMANO0:01:07
18NERI SOTTOLI0:01:43

 

Latest on Cyclingnews