Image 1 of 13 Aleksandr Porsev, Theo Bos, Andre Greipel and Danilo Napolitano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Andre Greipel takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 13 Aleksandr Porsev, Theo Bos, Andre Greipel and Danilo Napolitano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 13 Frederik Willems (Lotto-Belisol) high fives his daughter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 13 ASO's Christian Prudhomme with the Mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 13 Kris Boeckmans and Stig Broeckx (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 13 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 13 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 13 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 13 Andre Greipel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 13 Andre Greipel on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 13 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 13 Andre Greipel takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel marked his comeback from a broken collarbone by sprinting to stage one victory at the World Ports Classic ahead of Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Belkin's Theo Bos.

With Lotto-Belisol taking control of the 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp, the German national champion finished off his team's good work for his seventh win of the season.

"The team and I are relieved thanks to this victory, because it had been a while since we won," Greipel said after the stage.

"Also after all the bad luck we had in the spring it was necessary to grab this opportunity to get a bunch sprint. The team put its trust in me, the team spirit was right from kilometre zero. We stuck to the plan.

"At one moment we were a bit in trouble, due to a sanitary stop and a puncture for Greg Henderson. We weren't part of the first echelon, but the luck was on our side. There was nothing wrong about it."

Despite a strong wind and the effort of chasing the break all day, Greipel had only praise for his team which dropped him off for the win.

"There was headwind in the final, that made it harder to time the lead-out," Greipel said. " But the guys did it perfectly and rode to the front on the right moment. During the stage Frederik Willems was pulling at the front, in the chase on the escapees.

"Stig Broeckx and Jens Debusschere did a good job as well before the lead-out could be started up. We'll see what happens tomorrow, for example if we get help from other teams to catch a breakaway."

How the race unfolded

The day's break was established early with Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka ) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke) building alead of seve minutes over the peloton.

With 60km left to race, the first echelon formed after a mass natural break. Lotto Belisol missed the first echelon but because the riders had to wait at a level crossing, it all came back together.

The leading trio were reeled in and three more riders — Jesper Asselman (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano ) — tired their luck to get away but didn't last very long out in front.

Tijmen Eising (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) were the next rider to try their luck but with 3km to go, a bunch sprint finish was inventiale with Lotto-Belisol setting the tempo and then the win.

Greipel now leads the GC and the points jersey ahead of a flat 16.5km stage 2 from Antwerpen –Rotterdam to conclude the two-day race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:41:11 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 10 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 24 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 25 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 30 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 31 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 39 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 43 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 44 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 45 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 46 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 48 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 55 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 60 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 61 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 65 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 66 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 71 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 73 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 74 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 75 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 77 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 79 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 82 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 85 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 86 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 88 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 89 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 91 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 93 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 94 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 95 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 96 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 97 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 99 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 103 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 105 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 109 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 110 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 111 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 112 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 114 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 118 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 119 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 122 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 126 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 127 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 130 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 132 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 133 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli DNF Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli DNS Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Neeltje Jans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 3 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - Woensdrecht # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 pts 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Antwerpen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 5 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:41:11 2 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 3 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 22 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 24 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 32 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 39 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 43 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 46 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 50 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 51 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 52 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 53 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 54 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 55 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 56 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 57 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 58 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 14:03:33 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Lotto-Belisol 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Team Katusha 12 Mtn-Qhubeka 13 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Team Netapp-Endura 15 Cyclingteam De Rijke 16 Neri Sottoli 17 Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam 18 Iam Cycling

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:41:01 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:07 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:08 7 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:09 9 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 10 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 11 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 14 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura 16 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 29 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 30 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 34 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 35 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 36 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 42 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 44 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 47 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 48 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 49 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 59 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 62 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 63 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 64 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli 66 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 68 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 69 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 75 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 76 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 77 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli 78 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 80 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 82 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 84 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 87 Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli 88 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 90 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 91 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 95 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 96 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 97 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 98 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 100 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 105 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura 106 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 110 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 111 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 112 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 113 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 115 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 119 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 120 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 121 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 123 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 127 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 132 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli 133 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 134 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 5 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 7 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 8 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 9 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 2 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 11 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:41:08 2 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:00:01 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:02 4 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:03 5 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 10 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura 14 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 20 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 25 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 32 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 34 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 35 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 40 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 43 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 45 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 46 Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 50 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 51 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 52 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli 53 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 54 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 55 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam 56 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 57 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 58 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli