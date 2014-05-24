Trending

Greipel wins stage 1 of World Ports Classic

German leads race

André Greipel marked his comeback from a broken collarbone by sprinting to stage one victory at the World Ports Classic ahead of Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Belkin's Theo Bos.

With Lotto-Belisol taking control of the 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp, the German national champion finished off his team's good work for his seventh win of the season.

"The team and I are relieved thanks to this victory, because it had been a while since we won," Greipel said after the stage.

"Also after all the bad luck we had in the spring it was necessary to grab this opportunity to get a bunch sprint. The team put its trust in me, the team spirit was right from kilometre zero. We stuck to the plan.

"At one moment we were a bit in trouble, due to a sanitary stop and a puncture for Greg Henderson. We weren't part of the first echelon, but the luck was on our side. There was nothing wrong about it."

Despite a strong wind and the effort of chasing the break all day, Greipel had only praise for his team which dropped him off for the win.
"There was headwind in the final, that made it harder to time the lead-out," Greipel said. " But the guys did it perfectly and rode to the front on the right moment. During the stage Frederik Willems was pulling at the front, in the chase on the escapees.

"Stig Broeckx and Jens Debusschere did a good job as well before the lead-out could be started up. We'll see what happens tomorrow, for example if we get help from other teams to catch a breakaway."

How the race unfolded
The day's break was established early with Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka ) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke) building alead of seve minutes over the peloton.

With 60km left to race, the first echelon formed after a mass natural break. Lotto Belisol missed the first echelon but because the riders had to wait at a level crossing, it all came back together.

The leading trio were reeled in and three more riders — Jesper Asselman (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano ) — tired their luck to get away but didn't last very long out in front.

Tijmen Eising (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) were the next rider to try their luck but with 3km to go, a bunch sprint finish was inventiale with Lotto-Belisol setting the tempo and then the win.

Greipel now leads the GC and the points jersey ahead of a flat 16.5km stage 2 from Antwerpen –Rotterdam to conclude the two-day race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:41:11
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
10Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
14Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
16Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
18Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
23Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
24Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
25Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
30Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
32Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
35Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
39Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
42Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
43Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
44Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
45Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
46Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
48Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
55Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
60Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
61Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
62Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
64Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
65Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
66Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
69Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
74Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
75Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
77Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
79Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
82Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
83Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
85Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
86Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
88Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
89Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
90Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
91Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
92Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
93Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
94Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
95Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
96Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
97Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
99Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
101Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
103Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
105Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
108Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
109Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
110Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
111Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
112Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
114Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
115Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
118Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
119Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
122Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
126Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
127Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
130Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
132Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
133Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFTomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
DNSFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Neeltje Jans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
3Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - Woensdrecht
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3pts
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Antwerpen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha22
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
5Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:41:11
2Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
3Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
5Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
7Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
9Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
17Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
22Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
32Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
39Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
43Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
44Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
46Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
47Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
51Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
52Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
53Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
54Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
55Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
56Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
57Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
58Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano14:03:33
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Lotto-Belisol
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Katusha
12Mtn-Qhubeka
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Team Netapp-Endura
15Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Neri Sottoli
17Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
18Iam Cycling

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:41:01
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:07
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
6Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:08
7Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:09
9Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
10Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:10
11Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
14Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
16Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
18Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
24Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
29Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
30Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
34Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
35Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
36Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
37Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
40Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
44Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
47Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
48Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
49Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
54Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
59Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
62Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
65Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
66Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
68Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
77Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
78Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
80Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
85Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
87Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
88Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
89Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
90Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
91Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
93Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
95Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
96Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
97Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
98Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
100Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
102Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
105Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
106Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
110Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
111Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
112Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
113Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
115Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
116Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
117Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
119Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
120Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
121Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
123Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
125Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
127Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
133Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
134Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha22
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert18
5Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
7Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
8Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
9Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke2
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
11Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:41:08
2Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:01
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:02
4Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
5Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
10Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
14Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
19Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
25Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
31Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
34Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
35Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
36Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
43Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
44Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
45Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
46Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
47Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
51Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
52Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
53Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
54Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
55Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
56Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
57Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
58Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano14:03:33
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Wallonie - Bruxelles
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Lotto-Belisol
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Astana Pro Team
11Team Katusha
12Mtn-Qhubeka
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Team Netapp-Endura
15Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Neri Sottoli
17Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
18Iam Cycling

 

