Greipel wins stage 1 of World Ports Classic
German leads race
Stage 1: Rotterdam - Antwerp
André Greipel marked his comeback from a broken collarbone by sprinting to stage one victory at the World Ports Classic ahead of Alexander Porsev (Team Katusha) and Belkin's Theo Bos.
With Lotto-Belisol taking control of the 195km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp, the German national champion finished off his team's good work for his seventh win of the season.
"The team and I are relieved thanks to this victory, because it had been a while since we won," Greipel said after the stage.
"Also after all the bad luck we had in the spring it was necessary to grab this opportunity to get a bunch sprint. The team put its trust in me, the team spirit was right from kilometre zero. We stuck to the plan.
"At one moment we were a bit in trouble, due to a sanitary stop and a puncture for Greg Henderson. We weren't part of the first echelon, but the luck was on our side. There was nothing wrong about it."
Despite a strong wind and the effort of chasing the break all day, Greipel had only praise for his team which dropped him off for the win.
"There was headwind in the final, that made it harder to time the lead-out," Greipel said. " But the guys did it perfectly and rode to the front on the right moment. During the stage Frederik Willems was pulling at the front, in the chase on the escapees.
"Stig Broeckx and Jens Debusschere did a good job as well before the lead-out could be started up. We'll see what happens tomorrow, for example if we get help from other teams to catch a breakaway."
How the race unfolded
The day's break was established early with Dries Hollanders (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka ) and Ronan Van Zandbeek (Cyclingteam De Rijke) building alead of seve minutes over the peloton.
With 60km left to race, the first echelon formed after a mass natural break. Lotto Belisol missed the first echelon but because the riders had to wait at a level crossing, it all came back together.
The leading trio were reeled in and three more riders — Jesper Asselman (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Shimano ) — tired their luck to get away but didn't last very long out in front.
Tijmen Eising (Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) were the next rider to try their luck but with 3km to go, a bunch sprint finish was inventiale with Lotto-Belisol setting the tempo and then the win.
Greipel now leads the GC and the points jersey ahead of a flat 16.5km stage 2 from Antwerpen –Rotterdam to conclude the two-day race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:41:11
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|10
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|24
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|39
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|43
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|44
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|45
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|46
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|60
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|61
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|65
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|66
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|74
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|75
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|77
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|79
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|85
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|86
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|88
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|90
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|91
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|93
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|94
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|95
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|96
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|97
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|105
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|109
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|110
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|111
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|112
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|114
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|118
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|119
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|122
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|126
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|127
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|130
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|132
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|133
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|DNS
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|3
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|5
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:41:11
|2
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|3
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|32
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|39
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|43
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|46
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|51
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|52
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|53
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|54
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|55
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|56
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|57
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|14:03:33
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Lotto-Belisol
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|15
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Neri Sottoli
|17
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|18
|Iam Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:41:01
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:07
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:08
|7
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:09
|9
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|11
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|14
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|16
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|29
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|34
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|36
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|44
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|47
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|48
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|49
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|59
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|62
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|66
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|68
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|77
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|78
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|80
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|87
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|88
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|90
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|91
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|95
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|96
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|97
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|98
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|105
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|106
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|110
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|111
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|112
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|113
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|115
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|119
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|120
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|121
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|123
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|127
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|132
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|133
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|134
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|5
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|7
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|8
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|9
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|2
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|11
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:41:08
|2
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|5
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|14
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|25
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|31
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|34
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|35
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|43
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|45
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|46
|Sogenzo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|51
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|52
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|53
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|54
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|55
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|56
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|57
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|58
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|14:03:33
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Lotto-Belisol
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|15
|Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Neri Sottoli
|17
|Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam
|18
|Iam Cycling
