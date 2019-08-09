Team Scotland will be led by captain Katie Archibald at the 2019 Women's Tour of Scotland (Image credit: Women's Tour of Scotland)

Organisers of the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland were forced to cancel the opening stage due to extreme weather conditions on Friday. Heavy rainfall in the area caused sections of standing water on the course, and after consulting with local authorities, organisers made the decision to stop the race at the halfway point between Dundee and Dunfermline.

Although there would be no stage winner or general classification leader, organisers announced that they would present the leader's jerseys for the mountain classification to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla), and the sprint classification, Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljublhana), at the finish line in Dunfermline.

Saturday's stage 2 starts in Glasgow with 139.4km of racing to Perth. The riders set off from George Square, crossing Lamb Hill with a sprint in Aberfoyle coming just before the only climb of the day at Duke's Pass. The riders will contest two more intermediate sprints in Strathyre and Crief before the flat finish in front of Perth's Council Chambers.

Watch the Women's Tour of Scotland stage 1 video highlights below.