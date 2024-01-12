Women's Tour Down Under: Ally Wollaston sprints to stage 1 victory

By Dan Challis
published

New Zealander claims first Women's WorldTour win. Georgia Baker second and Sofia Bertizzolo third on a very hot day

Stage one of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under was won by Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance - Soudal). 

The New Zealander came around Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) in the final 50 meters of the mass sprint to claim her first Women's WorldTour win.

More to come...

Results

