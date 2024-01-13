Women's Tour Down Under: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 2 and takes over lead
Top 15 on GC separated by 15 seconds with Willunga Hill set to decide overall winner
Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage two of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under in a reduced uphill sprint finish in Stirling. The Dane took a commanding win over Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) in third.
More to come....
Results
