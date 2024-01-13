Women's Tour Down Under: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wins stage 2 and takes over lead

By Dan Challis
published

Top 15 on GC separated by 15 seconds with Willunga Hill set to decide overall winner

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) wins stage 2 from reduced bunch sprint
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) wins stage 2 from reduced bunch sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)
Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage two of the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under in a reduced uphill sprint finish in Stirling. The Dane took a commanding win over Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) in third.

More to come....

Results

