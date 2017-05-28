Magner wins Winston-Salem Classic Criterium
Arango second, followed by Lewis
Pro Men: Winston-Salem -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Team Medellin Colombia
|3
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko Citadel Racing P/B Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|Eamon Lucas (USA) Crit Life
|5
|Josa Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
|6
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin Colombia
|8
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Ilber Pro Cycling
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare
