Trending

Magner wins Winston-Salem Classic Criterium

Arango second, followed by Lewis

Image 1 of 15

Ty Magner (Holowesko) shows off for the crowd after his win.

Ty Magner (Holowesko) shows off for the crowd after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

The Canel’s team moves to the front on the climb.

The Canel’s team moves to the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Ty Magner (Holowesko) is congratulated after taking tonights win.

Ty Magner (Holowesko) is congratulated after taking tonights win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Ty Magner (Holowesko) on the way to the win.

Ty Magner (Holowesko) on the way to the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

UnitedHealthcare tries to get something going in the final laps.

UnitedHealthcare tries to get something going in the final laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Brad Huff (Rally) rides in the national crit champ jersey.

Brad Huff (Rally) rides in the national crit champ jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

The front of the mens field hits the base of tonights climb.

The front of the mens field hits the base of tonights climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Fans line the first turn.

Fans line the first turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Tonights race passes between Winston Salem’s old tobacco warehouses.

Tonights race passes between Winston Salem’s old tobacco warehouses.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Aldo Ilesik (The Crit Life) riding near the front of the field.

Aldo Ilesik (The Crit Life) riding near the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Good crowds came out to watch tonights race.

Good crowds came out to watch tonights race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Riders close gaps during tonights high pace.

Riders close gaps during tonights high pace.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Holowesko sends a rider up the road.

Holowesko sends a rider up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Riders try to get a break up the road.

Riders try to get a break up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Tonights top three in the crit.

Tonights top three in the crit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ty Magner (USA) Holowesko Citadel Racing P/B Hincapie Sportswear
2Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Team Medellin Colombia
3Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko Citadel Racing P/B Hincapie Sportswear
4Eamon Lucas (USA) Crit Life
5Josa Alfredo Aguirre Infante (Mex) Canel's Specialized
6Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
7Oscar Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin Colombia
8Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro
9Ryan Roth (Can) Ilber Pro Cycling
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare

Latest on Cyclingnews