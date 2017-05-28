Schneider sprints to Winston-Salem criterium win
Allar is second, followed by Williams
Pro Women: Winston-Salem -
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
|2
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|4
|Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|7
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|8
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) LA Sweat
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|11
|Beck Wiasak (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|12
|Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|13
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|16
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|17
|Skylar Schneider (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
|18
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|19
|Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|Tina Pic (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|21
|Allison Beveridge (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) OrthoCarolina
|23
|Lorena Vargas (Col) Team Colombia
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Rachel Langdon (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
|26
|Mia Radotiä (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|29
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP
|30
|Katherine Maine (USA) Rally Cycling
|31
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS-MACOGEP
|32
|Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|33
|Diana Peã‘Uela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|34
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) OrthoCarolina
|35
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|36
|Karlee Gendron (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
|37
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|38
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|39
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|40
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|41
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|42
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|43
|Natalia Franco (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|44
|Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
|45
|Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|46
|Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|48
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
|49
|Heather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|51
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|52
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|53
|Camila Valbuena Roa (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|54
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Team Colombia
|55
|Karol Moreno (Col) Team Colombia
|56
|Aranza Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|57
|Emily Rodger (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|58
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|59
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|62
|Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|64
|Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|65
|Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|66
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|67
|Katherine Shields (USA) OrthoCarolina
|68
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
|69
|Arden Stelly (USA) OrthoCarolina
|70
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) Team Colombia
|71
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|72
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|73
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
|74
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|75
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|76
|Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|77
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|78
|Jen Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|79
|Caroline Baur (Swi) IS Corp pb Progress Software
|80
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|81
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
|82
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|83
|Sara Tussey Rains (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
|84
|Sarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|85
|Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|86
|Samantha Fox (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|87
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
|88
|Susan Jones Morgan (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|89
|Loren Morgan (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|90
|Antje Thamm (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|91
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) RoxsoltAttaquer
|92
|Paige Shumskas (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|93
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
|94
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Danielle Clark (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|96
|Theresa O'sullivan (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|97
|Jennifer Wakeman (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
|98
|Kyrstin Bluhm (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|99
|Abby Mickey (Col) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|100
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
|101
|Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
|102
|Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina
|103
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS-MACOGEP
|104
|Diana Ramos (USA) OrthoCarolina
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy