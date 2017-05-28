Trending

Schneider sprints to Winston-Salem criterium win

Allar is second, followed by Williams

Image 1 of 15

Samantha Schneider (IS Corp) takes tonights win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

The women on the start line.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Tiffany Pezullo (LA Sweat) takes the USA Crits leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Tonights fast pace keeps the field strung out.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

A rider gets pushed back into the race after a mechanical.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Fans watch as the field splits up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Riders try to sneak off the front near the end of the race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Speeds pick up with only a few laps left.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Riders lean in to the turn at the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Erica Allar (Rally) gets on the front to string out the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

A crash slowed things down during tonights race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

UnitedHealthcare moves riders to the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

The women tackle the mid-course climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) near the front of the pack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Tonights top three in the criterium.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
2Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
4Ingrid Drexel Clouthier (Mex) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
6Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
7Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
8Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) LA Sweat
9Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
10Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
11Beck Wiasak (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
12Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
13Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare
16Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
17Skylar Schneider (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
18Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
19Janelle Cole (USA) UnitedHealthcare
20Tina Pic (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
21Allison Beveridge (USA) Rally Cycling
22Carrie Cartmill (Can) OrthoCarolina
23Lorena Vargas (Col) Team Colombia
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
25Rachel Langdon (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
26Mia Radotiä (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
27Erika Varela (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
28Hannah Shell (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
29Irena Ossola (USA) SAS-MACOGEP
30Katherine Maine (USA) Rally Cycling
31Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) SAS-MACOGEP
32Lex Albrecht (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
33Diana Peã‘Uela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare
34Beth Ann Orton (USA) OrthoCarolina
35Nicole Mertz (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
36Karlee Gendron (USA) IS Corp pb Progress Software
37Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
38Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
39Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi USA
40Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
41Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
42Daphne Karagianis (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
43Natalia Franco (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
44Megan Heath (USA) Rally Cycling
45Holly Breck (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
46Monica Volk (USA) Rally Cycling
47Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
48Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare
49Heather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Kristen Arnold (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
51Laura Jorgensen (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
52Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
53Camila Valbuena Roa (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
54Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Team Colombia
55Karol Moreno (Col) Team Colombia
56Aranza Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
57Emily Rodger (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
58Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
59Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
60Julyn Aguila (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
61Maria Fadiga (Arg) Team Weber Shimano Ladies Power
62Antonieta Gaxiola (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
63Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air TWENTY20
64Debbie Milne (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
65Tabitha Sherwood (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
66Laurel Rathbun (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
67Katherine Shields (USA) OrthoCarolina
68Ruby Livingstone (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
69Arden Stelly (USA) OrthoCarolina
70Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) Team Colombia
71Jessica Mundy (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
72Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
73Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
74Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi USA
75Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
76Madison Kelly (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
77Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
78Jen Valente (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
79Caroline Baur (Swi) IS Corp pb Progress Software
80Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
81Hannah Arensman (USA) Sho-Air TWENTY20
82Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
83Sara Tussey Rains (USA) Papa John's p/b Trek
84Sarah Guilbert (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
85Cynthia Frazier (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
86Samantha Fox (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
87Rylee McMullen (NZl) RoxsoltAttaquer
88Susan Jones Morgan (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
89Loren Morgan (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
90Antje Thamm (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
91Abby Sneddon (Aus) RoxsoltAttaquer
92Paige Shumskas (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
93Brittlee Bowman (USA) Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes
94Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade Visit México Specialized Pro Cycling Team
95Danielle Clark (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
96Theresa O'sullivan (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
97Jennifer Wakeman (USA) RTO National Women's Cycling
98Kyrstin Bluhm (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
99Abby Mickey (Col) Colavita/Bianchi USA
100Ashley Weaver (USA) Pastaria Big Shark
101Ellen Noble (USA) Colavita/Bianchi USA
102Stephanie Nave (USA) OrthoCarolina
103Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS-MACOGEP
104Diana Ramos (USA) OrthoCarolina

