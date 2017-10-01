Trending

Clark wins WSCXGP Day 1

Haident is second, Krughoff third

Anthony Clark and Lance Haidet

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
The Elite men's podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
The chase group from the Elite men's race

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)
Elite men staging

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

The 56-rider field at WSCXGP shattered early on in the race driven by the hard temp and by live music on the tricky and fun course at River Walk Park. A lead group of eight, which included Clark, US U23 National Champion Lance Haidet (Donnelly Sports) and Cody Kaiser (/LangeTwins/Specialized), Allen Krughoff (Krughoff Racing) and Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling) formed quickly at the front. By the second lap, Clark decided to take the front of the race, a position he would occupy for the rest of the eight-lap race. Haidet reacted quickly to the attack, and the pair quickly established a gap to all the other riders.

"I felt really good today, and I felt really strong and the course fit me really well," Clark said. "I saw it breaking up and I said, you know Ant it's just time to go. I felt really good out of every corner, I didn't make one mistake today and hopping the barriers was really key. I knew that me and Lance had it once we got a gap of Allen. Lance was sitting up a lot when he would go to the front so Allen would close so I would just drill it harder and harder."

Haidet complimented his rival.

"Anthony's style of racing is just go hard, he's really good," Haidet said. "I was sort of expecting that and he was definitely one of the riders I was watching. When he goes, I got to go with it."

Clark only relinquished the lead position to Haidet once during the race.

"Anthony was strong, he was just riding the front, never really asked me to come through," Haidet said. I came through once and he just seemed to want to go harder. I let him do it. It was good.”

The two were still locked together on the final lap where the victor would be decided in a sprint.

"On the last lap, Lance came around me and I just stayed calm and sat on his wheel. When it came to the sprint, I just sat on his wheel for about 500 meters and I came around him and started sprinting and we were neck and neck, and I just got him by half a wheel. It was really good and it felt really good, especially going up in a sprint against Lance because he's legit. He's the U23 national champion, he's freakin awesome,” said Clark who recovered from a broken hand that hampered his racing in 2016.

"I worked really hard all summer and I just wanted to show people that I belong at World Cups, I belong at these races and I belong at the front, and it feels really good, all this hard work," he said. "I can go home and tell (my son) Gavin all the good news. It makes me very happy. Everyone we raced against is getting so good darn good, so it makes me really proud to maybe beat these guys."

Krughoff chase solo in the final laps to take third, crossing the line 11 seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Clark (Squid Squad)0:54:35
2Lance Haidet (donnelly sports)
3Allen Krughoff (Krughoff Racing)0:01:11
4Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins/Specialized)0:01:24
5Mark Mcconnell (Hot Sauce Cycling)0:01:55
6Carl Decker (Giant Factory Off Road)0:02:23
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (Gillespie Eye Care/SETcoaching/Specialized)0:02:28
8Cameron Beard (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld/Devo)0:02:32
9Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/Rock Lobster)0:03:11
10Alex Wild0:03:40
11Mark Flis (X-men/ Trek/ Storm Cycles)0:03:48
12Molly Cameron (Point S Racing)0:03:55
13Josh Direen (Groove Subaru-Excel Sports)0:04:07
14Jose Alfredo Pacheco (BUENA PARK BICYCLES)0:04:16
15Jeff Bender (KUHL Clothing)0:04:26
16Justin Robinson (Cal Giant)0:05:15
17Cody Cupp (Gillespie Eye Care/Arlberg Sports/SET Coaching)0:05:24
18Parker Bloom (Broad Street Cycles)0:05:32
19Justin Morgan (Team Roaring Mouse)0:05:41
20Allan Schroeder0:05:44
21Donald Myrah (Ibis/Buy-Cell)0:05:54
22Aj Snovel (Davis Bike Club Elite Team)0:05:58
23Garrett Follmuth (Squareone Helens)0:06:15
24Ryan Rinn (vive la tarte cx)0:06:24
25Andrew Juiliano (GRIT WORLD RACING p/b Shimano)0:07:37
26Rainier Schaefer (MASH SF)
27David Greif (VeloReno)
28Brendan Lehman (Rock Lobster)
29John Mundelius (Will Finnerty Finish)
30David Sheek (SDG - Muscle Monster)
31Nick Thomas (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
32Matthew Paez
33Ian Megale (UpCycle Boise)
34Derek Yarra (MASH SF)
35Andrew Loaiza (Cyclepath PDX)
36Timber Weiss
37Kyle Johnson (Team Yacht Club)
38Brent Franze (giant co factory /fullerton bikes)
39Ryan Grenier (Velo fratello)
40Kailin Waterman (Voler/Clif/HRS/Bell/Rocklobster)
41Andrew Frank (Montana Velo)
42John Behrens (Knobbe Martens)
43Damian Schmitt (Point S Racing)
44Garret Thompson (Oak City Cycling Project)
45Jeffrey Stern (Cycle Sport Specialized p/b Muscle Milk)
46William Youngman (Kinetics Cycle)
47Nicolas Padilla (G2 Bike)
48Brian Staby (CX Nation)
49Anastasio Flores (Spokesman Cyclocross)
50Steve Hindman (Pen Velo/Summit Bikes)
51Miles Keep (Menlo Velo Cyclocross)
52Dean Poshard (Rock Lobster)
DNFEvan Murphy (Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
DNFClint Claassen (Santa Cruz / Fox)
DNFSteven Beardsley (Point S Racing)
DNFJason Siegle (SDG Muscle Monster)

