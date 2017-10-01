Image 1 of 4 The Elite women's podium from WSCXGP Day 1 (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 2 of 4 Courtney McFadden passes Katerina Nash (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 3 of 4 Elite women staging (Image credit: Peloton Sports) Image 4 of 4 Katerina Nash (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

A sunny day greeted the 31 riders ready to battle for the victory at the inaugural WSCXGP UCI race on River Walk Park in West Sacramento on Saturday. A fast pace quickly led a 12-rider break at the front of the race on the three-km course a the end of the first of six laps. One lap later, the front group was down to four riders led by Katerina Nash (Clif), with Courtenay McFadden (Bellingham, Wash./American Classic/Zones), Amanda Nauman (Laguna Hills, Calif./SDG - Muscle Monster) and Samantha Runnels (Austin,Texas/Squidbikes).

"The group was strong, it was a really good pace and everybody was motivated to go hard. I wanted to save it for the end," commented Nash.

Though Nash set the pace for the majority of the next two laps, McFadden did makes a few passes on the off camber sections.

"I think it's good for me to not be scared of her," McFadden said of racing with and against Nash. "She's amazing and I think it's just good to attack and know hey you can attack somebody who is really a world class racer and rider. It's fun and it helps me learn to race aside from just sit on her wheel. Attack her and see if I can drop anyone else that's with us and play around with racing." WSCXGP is McFadden's fifth UCI race since her hip surgery earlier this year.

With two laps to go, Nash put the power down and shattered the lead group. "It was getting to the point of the race where everybody is a little bit tired so you just have to try a little attack here, there and see if it sticks, see where it could stick for the next laps. You have to keep trying. And then I was able to get a little gap and from that point on, I was able to pin to the very end, Courtney was close."

McFadden gave chase solo to take second place, crossing the line 12 seconds behind the winner. Naumann won the battle for third place over Runnels.

