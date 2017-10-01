Nash takes WSCXGP opener in Sacramento
McFadden is second, with Nauman third
Elite Women: -
A sunny day greeted the 31 riders ready to battle for the victory at the inaugural WSCXGP UCI race on River Walk Park in West Sacramento on Saturday. A fast pace quickly led a 12-rider break at the front of the race on the three-km course a the end of the first of six laps. One lap later, the front group was down to four riders led by Katerina Nash (Clif), with Courtenay McFadden (Bellingham, Wash./American Classic/Zones), Amanda Nauman (Laguna Hills, Calif./SDG - Muscle Monster) and Samantha Runnels (Austin,Texas/Squidbikes).
"The group was strong, it was a really good pace and everybody was motivated to go hard. I wanted to save it for the end," commented Nash.
Though Nash set the pace for the majority of the next two laps, McFadden did makes a few passes on the off camber sections.
"I think it's good for me to not be scared of her," McFadden said of racing with and against Nash. "She's amazing and I think it's just good to attack and know hey you can attack somebody who is really a world class racer and rider. It's fun and it helps me learn to race aside from just sit on her wheel. Attack her and see if I can drop anyone else that's with us and play around with racing." WSCXGP is McFadden's fifth UCI race since her hip surgery earlier this year.
With two laps to go, Nash put the power down and shattered the lead group. "It was getting to the point of the race where everybody is a little bit tired so you just have to try a little attack here, there and see if it sticks, see where it could stick for the next laps. You have to keep trying. And then I was able to get a little gap and from that point on, I was able to pin to the very end, Courtney was close."
McFadden gave chase solo to take second place, crossing the line 12 seconds behind the winner. Naumann won the battle for third place over Runnels.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team)
|45:34:00
|2
|Courtenay Mcfadden (American Classic/Zones)
|0:00:12
|3
|Amanda Nauman (SDG - Muscle Monster)
|0:01:01
|4
|Samantha Runnels (Squidbikes)
|0:01:36
|5
|Emily Kachorek (Squid)
|0:02:13
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Scott 3Rox)
|0:02:40
|7
|Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M CX)
|0:02:58
|8
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites)
|0:03:11
|9
|Danielle Arman (Tenspeed Hero)
|0:03:31
|10
|Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX)
|0:03:46
|11
|Shannon Mallory (NWCX Project)
|0:04:20
|12
|Anna Megale (UpCycle Boise)
|0:04:50
|13
|Leslie Ethridge (Topo Designs Cycling Club)
|0:04:53
|14
|Emily Sportsman (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:04:56
|15
|Alexandra Burton (Point S Racing)
|0:05:02
|16
|Heidi Wood (HiFi Sound Cycling Components)
|0:05:04
|17
|Terra Kier (Square 1)
|0:05:14
|18
|Karen Brems (SunPower Racing)
|0:05:18
|19
|Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing)
|0:05:37
|20
|Meghan Newlin (Full Cycle Boulder)
|0:06:42
|21
|Hillary King (Bicycle Centres)
|0:07:15
|22
|Dana Kuper (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:07:20
|23
|Sarah Kaufmann (Summit Cyclery)
|24
|Heidi Franz (NWCX Project)
|25
|Kristin Drumm (CX Nation)
|26
|Tanya Grossman (Cx Nation)
|27
|Campbell Steers (Rocklobster)
|28
|Mary Maroon (Rock Lobster)
|29
|Solana Kline (Equipo Resiste)
|30
|Lindsay Wetzel Polin (SK Racing)
|31
|Charlotte Hart (Monster Media Elite Women)
|dnf
|Chelsea Weidinger (Mash SF)
|dns
|Caroline Nolan (Voler/ Clif/ HRS/ Rock Lobster)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy