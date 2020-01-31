Live coverage
Vuelta a San Juan Stage 5 – Live Coverage
Complete coverage from the fifth stage of the marquee race in Argentina
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Vuelta a San Juan. We'll have coverage of the 175.1km fifth stage from Caucete to the mountain-top finish on Alto Colorado.
Cyclingnews' Laura Weislo put together and excellent preview of all the categories that will be racing for rainbow jerseys this weekend.
Switching gears a bit to cyclo-cross and this weekend's UCI World Championships, Mathieu van der Poel says he relaxed and ready to defend his title.
In other racing news, Emanuel Buchmann won Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, the second race of the Challenge Mallorca series, after a daring descent on the penultimate climb of the race.
Read more HERE
Looks like an eight-rider group is getting away
We're 20km away from today's first intermediate sprint at 37.2km. The second sprint is at 87.8km. The first KOM day hits at 63.4km, followed by KOMs at 107.1km, 121.8km and at the finish line. The first KOM is a category 3, followed by two category 2s and the final category 1 on Alto Colorado.
Our man on the ground in Argentina, Barry Ryan, put together an excellent preview of today that fills in a lot of the details. As Barry points out, 23 years separate our two main protagonists.
Vuelta a San Juan: Sevilla the biggest threat to Evenepoel’s lead on Alto Colorado - Preview
And while we weer catching up with the 'Sagando' the flag dropped and the race has started. They won't be in too big a hurry today with alot of uphill ahead.
Looks like a pretty good time for the local riders!
Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Argentine Max Richeze of UAE team Emirates surprised the participants and joined the ride.
Thursday's rest day was a chance for the riders to recharge their engines before the big day of climbing and then the final two days before the race concludes Sunday. mOst of the teams went on short rides to keep the riders' legs loose, but some had other obligations to fill. Peter Sagan hosted the San Juan Sagan Fondo.
You can read all about stage 4 and see the photos from Bettini and Getty HERE
And here's the current GC top 10
1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11:42:38
2 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Italy 0:00:33
3 Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:09
4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:26
5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:27
6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:28
7 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Russia 0:01:29
8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:41
9 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:42
10 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 1:01:44
As a little refresher, here's the top 10 from stage 4, which ended with a bunch sprint and didn't change the top of the general classification standings...
Stage 4 top 10
1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:08:03
2 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
3 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
5 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis Solutions Credits
6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9 Nicolas Naranjo (Arg) Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
10 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
The kicker is the long climb up Alto Colorado. It's not exceptionally steep, but it's very exposed, as is the run up to the climb, so wind can play a factor and there have been reports there will be a steady crosswind for most of the day.
You can see from the stage profile. Today is a long day of climbing with a few brief respite's from the uphill slog...
Today we'll be traveling 175.1km, starting in Caucete and finishing with the 15km grind up Alto Colorado.
Well, it's a big day here at the Vuelta a San Juan. The rest day is behind us and the peloton is ready to tackle the Alto Colorado mountain-top finish. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) currently leads the overall. Can the young Belgian hold off the South American climbers? We'll know in a few hours.
