How to watch the Vuelta a San Juan – live stream, TV and results

The 38th Vuelta a San Juan, the second major stage race of the season, kicks off in San Juan on Sunday January 26. Throughout the week, Cyclingnews will be bringing you all the news and reports from the professional peloton in Argentina.

A host of big names will be present at the race, including Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and the Deceuninck QuickStep duo of Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel.

With a short time trial and a summit finish nestled among the seven stages, the general classification should once again be contested by an all-round GC rider. Runner-up last year, Alaphilippe looks a good bet, while teammate Evenepoel showed signs of what was to come.

Martin, Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and the evergreen Óscar Sevilla (Medellin) should also be in contention.

Five of the stages look set to be contested by sprinters or breakaway conteenders, but stages 3 and 5 will be the ones to watch. Stage 3 is a largely flat 15.5km time trial in Ullum, while stage 5 plays host to the summit finish of Alto Colorado, which tops out at 2624m altitude.

Vuelta a San Juan live stream

Cyclingnews will bring you full results, reports and news from the Vuelta a San Juan, with live text coverage for the men's race.

The race will be broadcast live locally on regional news website Si San Juan, and on a host of broadcasters around the world.

The livestreaming coverage starts just before the start of the stage and runs through the post-race interviews and podiums, while television broadcasts begin at 18:00 local time on ESPN and 19:00 on Eurosport.

North America:

The Vuelta a San Juan was broadcast on FloBikes last year, though the streaming site isn't offering the race in their package this time around. You can, however, use ExpressVPN to follow the race live on a foreign streaming website.

The race organisers announced the race would be streamed live on the GCN Racing Youtube channel.

Europe:

Select stages and highlights from the Vuelta a San Juan will be aired across Europe by Eurosport. You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The race will also air on ESPN Desportes and Sky New Zealand channels and the GCN Racing Youtube channel.

2020 Vuelta a San Juan

January 26: Stage 1: San Juan - San Juan, 163.5km

Start: 16:17, 20:17 CET, 14:17 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST

January 27: Stage 2: Pocito - Pocito, 168.7km

Start: 16:09, 20:09 CET, 14:09 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST

January 28: Stage 3: Ullum - Punta Negra (ITT), 15.5km

Start: 17:17, 21:17 CET, 15:17 EST

January 29: Stage 4: Jachal - Valle Fertil, 185.8km

Start: 15:17, 19:17 CET, 13:17 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST

January 30 Rest Day: San Juan

January 31: Stage 5: Caucete - Alto Colorado, 175.1km

Start: 15:34, 19:34 CET, 13:34 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST

February 1: Stage 6: El Villicum - El Villicum, 174.5km

Start: 16:01, 20:01 CET, 14:01 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST

February 2: Stage 7: San Juan - San Juan, 141.3kms

Start: 17:14, 21:14 CET, 15:14 EST

Finish: 20:10, 00:10 CET, 18:10 EST