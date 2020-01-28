Alaphilippe abandons Vuelta a San Juan
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider sidelined with stomach issues
Julian Alaphilippe was forced to abandon the Vuelta a San Juan on Tuesday. The Frenchman, one of the race favourites, was 30 seconds down on race leader Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates).
Alaphilippe's Deceuninck-Quickstep team made the announcement on Twitter, saying he was suffering from stomach problems. A team spokesperson told Cyclingnews Alaphilippe developed stomach problems Monday and hasn't been able to eat as a result.
Stage 3 of the Vuelta a San Juan, the 15.5km individual time trial, is a stage that Alaphilippe won in 2019 in his highly successful build up to a season that included 14-day stint in the Tour de France race lead.
Alaphilippe is due to resume his season at the Tour Colombia 2.1 in February before using Paris-Nice as a final tune up for the Spring Classics. His schedule includes his first participation in the Tour of Flanders before his main goal, the Ardennes Classics - Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
The team said Alaphilippe will look to leave Argentina today and travel to Colombia, joining teammates who are already there for a pre-race training camp.
Sadly, due to stomach problems, @alafpolak1 is forced to abandon #VueltaSJ2020 and won't be at the start of the today’s TT. We wish him a speedy recovery!Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/NZHjLZe92XJanuary 28, 2020
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy