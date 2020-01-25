Trending

2020 Vuelta a San Juan start list

Official starters as of January 25, 2020

Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria on the stage 4 podium in San Juan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Movistar Team
1Carlos Betancur (Col)
2Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
3Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa)
4Johan Jacobs (Swi)
5Nelson Oliveira (Por)
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)

Bora-Hansgrohe
11Peter Sagan (Svk)
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
13Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
14Oscar Gatto (Ita)
15Daniel Oss (Ita)
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol)

Cofidis Solutions Credits
21Christophe Laporte (Fra)
22Guillaume Martin (Fra)
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)
24Piet Allegaert (Bel)
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa)

Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
32Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
33Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col)
34Pieter Serry (Bel)
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
36Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)

Israel Start-Up Nation
41Rudy Barbier (Fra)
42Itamar Einhorn (Isr)
43Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
44Patrick Schelling (Swi)
45Norman Vahtra (Est)
46Travis McCabe (USA)

UAE Team Emirates
51Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
52Tom Bohli (Swi)
53Brandon McNulty (USA)
54Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
55Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)
56Oliviero Troia (Ita)

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
61Manuel Belletti (Ita)
62Mattia Bais (Ita)
63Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)
64Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
65Simon Pellaud (Swi)
66Simone Ravanelli (Ita)

Bardiani CSF Faizane'
71Marco Benfatto (Ita)
72Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita)
73Iuri Filosi (Ita)
74Mirco Maestri (Ita)
75Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
76Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)

Fundacion-Orbea
81Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa)
82Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
83Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa)
84Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa)
85Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)
86Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa)

Vini Zabu' KTM
91Veljko Stojnic (Srb)
92Umberto Marengo (Ita)
93Matteo Busato (Ita)
94Luca Wackermann (Ita)
95Andrea Garosio (Ita)
96Andrea Di Renzo (Ita)

Rally Cycling
101Robert Britton (Can)
102Nathan Brown (USA)
103Robin Carpenter (USA)
104Colin Joyce (USA)
105Gavin Mannion (USA)
106Kyle Murphy (USA)

Amore e Vita-Prodir
111Davide Appollonio (Ita)
112Marco Tizza (Ita)
113Riccardo Marchesini (Ita)
114Antonio Zullo (Ita)
115Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)
116Maris Bogdanovics (Lat)

Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
121Frederico Figueiredo (Por)
122Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)
123Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa)
124César Martingil (Por)
125Ruben Simao (Por)
126Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) (Spa)

Colombia-GW Bicicletas
131Oscar Quiroz (Col)
132Omar Mendoza (Col)
133Nelson Soto (Col)
134Diego Camargo (Col)
135Willian Muñoz (Col)
136Jeison Casallas (Col)

Team Medellin
141Oscar Sevilla (Spa)
142Weimar Roldan (Col)
143Cesar Paredes (Col)
144Walter Vargas (Col)
145Brayan Sanchez (Col)
146Jose Hernandez (Col)

Agrupacion Virgin de Fatima-Saddledrunk
151German Tivani (Arg)
152Nicolas Naranjo (Arg)
153Ricardo Escuela (Arg)
154Leandro Velardez (Spa)
155Daniel Juarez (Arg)
156Gabriel Juarez (Arg)
157Oscar Gomez (Arg)

Municipalidad de Pocito
161Gerardo Tivani (Arg)
162Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)
163Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg)
164Gerardo Atencio (Arg)
165Ruben Ramos (Arg)
166Tomas Contte (Arg)
167Jose Martin Reyes (Arg)

Municipalidad de Rawson
171Seguio Aguirre (Arg)
172Facundo Cattapan (Arg)
173Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)
174Higinio Lucero (Arg)
175Pedro Gordillo (Arg)
176Jose Quilci (Arg)
177Kevin Castro (Arg)

SEP de San Juan
181Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg)
182Magno Prado (Bra)
183Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg)
184Alejandro Duran (Arg)
185Efrain Toloza (Arg)
186Matias Maggiora (Arg)
187Hector Lucero (Arg)

Puertas de Cuyo
191Leandro Messineo (Arg)
192Dario Diaz (Arg)
193Emiliano Ibarra (Arg)
194Mauro Richeze (Arg)
195Daniel Diaz (Arg)
196Laureano Rosas (Arg)
197Emiliano Contreras (Arg)

Argentina
201Agustin Fraysse (Arg)
202Oscar Bazan (Arg)
203Sebastian Cianci (Arg)
204Lucas Gaday (Arg)
205Francisco Monte RARG
206Renzo Obando (Arg)
207Juan Curuchet (Arg)

Italy
211Francesco Lamon (Ita)
212Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
213Davide Plebani (Ita)
214Jonathan Milan (Ita)
215Filippo Ganna (Ita)
216Leonardo Basso (Ita)

Russia
221Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
222Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus)
223Mamyr Stash (Rus)
224Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus)
225Roman Maikin (Rus)
226Matvey Mamykin (Rus)

Brazil
231Felipe Aparecido Brito (Bra)
232Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra)
233Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)
234Vinicius Rangel (Bra)
235Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra)
236Renan Ladewig (Bra)

Panama
241Randish Lorenzo (Pan)
242Christofer Jurado (Pan)
243Amadid Castel (Pan)
244Franklin Archibold (Pan)
245Bolivar Espinosa (Pan)
246Carlos Samudio (Pan)

Peru
251Royner Navarro (Per)
252Hugo Ruiz (Per)
253Alain Quispe (Per)
254Robinson Ruiz (Per)
255Cesar Garate (Per)
256Alexey Limaylla (Per)

Venezuela
261Jose Alarcon (Ven)
262Eudin Becerra (Ven)
263Clever Martinez (Ven)
264Anderson Paredes (Ven)
265Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven)
266Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven)