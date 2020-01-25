2020 Vuelta a San Juan start list
Official starters as of January 25, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Betancur (Col)
|2
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|3
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa)
|4
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol)
|13
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
|14
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Christophe Laporte (Fra)
|22
|Guillaume Martin (Fra)
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel)
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra)
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|32
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|33
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col)
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Rudy Barbier (Fra)
|42
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr)
|43
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra)
|44
|Patrick Schelling (Swi)
|45
|Norman Vahtra (Est)
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col)
|52
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|53
|Brandon McNulty (USA)
|54
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col)
|55
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg)
|56
|Oliviero Troia (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|62
|Mattia Bais (Ita)
|63
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col)
|64
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
|65
|Simon Pellaud (Swi)
|66
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Marco Benfatto (Ita)
|72
|Nicolas Dalla Jalle (Ita)
|73
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|74
|Mirco Maestri (Ita)
|75
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|76
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Mikel Alonso Flores (Spa)
|82
|Peio Goikoetxea Goiogana (Spa)
|83
|Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa)
|84
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa)
|85
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa)
|86
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz de Gauna (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb)
|92
|Umberto Marengo (Ita)
|93
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|94
|Luca Wackermann (Ita)
|95
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|96
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Robert Britton (Can)
|102
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|103
|Robin Carpenter (USA)
|104
|Colin Joyce (USA)
|105
|Gavin Mannion (USA)
|106
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Davide Appollonio (Ita)
|112
|Marco Tizza (Ita)
|113
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita)
|114
|Antonio Zullo (Ita)
|115
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)
|116
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por)
|122
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)
|123
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa)
|124
|César Martingil (Por)
|125
|Ruben Simao (Por)
|126
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Oscar Quiroz (Col)
|132
|Omar Mendoza (Col)
|133
|Nelson Soto (Col)
|134
|Diego Camargo (Col)
|135
|Willian Muñoz (Col)
|136
|Jeison Casallas (Col)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa)
|142
|Weimar Roldan (Col)
|143
|Cesar Paredes (Col)
|144
|Walter Vargas (Col)
|145
|Brayan Sanchez (Col)
|146
|Jose Hernandez (Col)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|German Tivani (Arg)
|152
|Nicolas Naranjo (Arg)
|153
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg)
|154
|Leandro Velardez (Spa)
|155
|Daniel Juarez (Arg)
|156
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg)
|157
|Oscar Gomez (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg)
|162
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)
|163
|Juan Javier Melivilo (Arg)
|164
|Gerardo Atencio (Arg)
|165
|Ruben Ramos (Arg)
|166
|Tomas Contte (Arg)
|167
|Jose Martin Reyes (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Seguio Aguirre (Arg)
|172
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg)
|173
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)
|174
|Higinio Lucero (Arg)
|175
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg)
|176
|Jose Quilci (Arg)
|177
|Kevin Castro (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Arg)
|182
|Magno Prado (Bra)
|183
|Leonardo Cobarrubia (Arg)
|184
|Alejandro Duran (Arg)
|185
|Efrain Toloza (Arg)
|186
|Matias Maggiora (Arg)
|187
|Hector Lucero (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|191
|Leandro Messineo (Arg)
|192
|Dario Diaz (Arg)
|193
|Emiliano Ibarra (Arg)
|194
|Mauro Richeze (Arg)
|195
|Daniel Diaz (Arg)
|196
|Laureano Rosas (Arg)
|197
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg)
|202
|Oscar Bazan (Arg)
|203
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg)
|204
|Lucas Gaday (Arg)
|205
|Francisco Monte RARG
|206
|Renzo Obando (Arg)
|207
|Juan Curuchet (Arg)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Francesco Lamon (Ita)
|212
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|213
|Davide Plebani (Ita)
|214
|Jonathan Milan (Ita)
|215
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|216
|Leonardo Basso (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|221
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus)
|222
|Vladimir Ilchenko (Rus)
|223
|Mamyr Stash (Rus)
|224
|Sergey Rostovtsev (Rus)
|225
|Roman Maikin (Rus)
|226
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|231
|Felipe Aparecido Brito (Bra)
|232
|Leonardo Henriqu Finkler (Bra)
|233
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)
|234
|Vinicius Rangel (Bra)
|235
|Andre Eduardo Gohr (Bra)
|236
|Renan Ladewig (Bra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|241
|Randish Lorenzo (Pan)
|242
|Christofer Jurado (Pan)
|243
|Amadid Castel (Pan)
|244
|Franklin Archibold (Pan)
|245
|Bolivar Espinosa (Pan)
|246
|Carlos Samudio (Pan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|251
|Royner Navarro (Per)
|252
|Hugo Ruiz (Per)
|253
|Alain Quispe (Per)
|254
|Robinson Ruiz (Per)
|255
|Cesar Garate (Per)
|256
|Alexey Limaylla (Per)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|261
|Jose Alarcon (Ven)
|262
|Eudin Becerra (Ven)
|263
|Clever Martinez (Ven)
|264
|Anderson Paredes (Ven)
|265
|Maximo Eliecer Rojas (Ven)
|266
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven)
