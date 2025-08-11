Vuelta a España 2025 stage 13 preview

September 5, 2025, Stage 13: Cabezon de la Sal - L'Angliru, 202.7km

The longest stage of the Vuelta and with the final ascent of the Angliru, by far the hardest. The category 1 climbs of Mozqueta and Cordal will already do some damage - and the Cordal's notoriously tricky descent is also potentially very important. But it's the 12.5 kilometre Angliru and its 25% ramps on the Huesera in particular which will strike fear into the hearts of the peloton. Whoever is atop the GC after this stage will have an excellent chance of being in red in Madrid.

Climbs

  • Alto La Mozqueta (cat. 1), km. 153.6
  • Alto del Cordal (cat. 1), km. 181.6 - time bonus
  • L'Angliru (Esp) km. 202.7

Sprints

  • La Vega, km. 175
