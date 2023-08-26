The current GC standings at the 2023 Vuelta a España
Lorenzo Milesi takes surprising leader's jersey after wet and messy stage 1 TTT
The first red jersey of the 2023 Vuelta a España was awarded to a Team dsm-firmenich rider in Barcelona following a rainy and treacherous team time trial. In a very unexpected result, Lorenzo Milesi was the first rider to cross the line for his team and now leads the general classification after stage 1.
In another surprise, Movistar crossed the line less than one second behind for as the team runner-up and is currently tied on time with Team dsm-firmenich.
Milesi’s teammate Max Poole is second overall, following his order in the TTT. GC favourite Romain Bardet sits in third overall, followed by the rest of the squad Sean Flynn, Oscar Onley and Chris Hamilton.
Movistar’s GC leader Enric Mas, is in seventh place, with his teammates rounding out the GC on same time as dsm-firmenich - Einer Rubio in eighth, Nelson Oliveira in ninth and Iván García Cortina 10th.
EF Education-EasyPost kept a steady pace, and slotted into third place as a team on the stage, six seconds adrift.
Heavy rain and dark conditions led to dramatic results on the 14.8km team time trial, as Ineos Grenadiers and UAE Team Emirates befelled by crashes while Jumbo-Visma’s leader Jonas Vingegaard suffered a flat tyre.
EF Education-EasyPost leader Hugh Carthy and defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) are both six seconds down.
Evenepoel has a two-second lead on Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and four seconds on Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the GC.
The Jumbo-Visma co-leaders Vingegaard and Primož Roglič are 32 seconds down overall, and 28 seconds behind Evenepoel.
Racing continues on Sunday with the hilly 181.8km stage 2 from Mataró to Barcelona.
Results powered by FirstCycling
