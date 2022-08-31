Simon Yates leaves Vuelta a España following COVID-19 positive

Simon Yates has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from the Vuelta a España.

The BikeExchange-Jayco team leader was fifth overall after Tuesday’s time trial and targeting a podium finish in the hope of securing a haul of UCI ranking points as the Australian team fight to avoid relegation from the WorldTour.

Yates is the first overall contender to be forced out of the Vuelta a España due to COVID-19 but is the 16th rider to test positive in this year's race.

Yates was also forced to quit the 2020 Giro d’Italia after catching COVID-19.

BikeExchange-Jayco said the 30-year-old British rider suffered with mild symptoms overnight and returned a positive test on Wednesday morning. In accordance with strict team policy, Yates will not continue in the Vuelta.

Yates won the 2018 Vuelta and was third in the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

BikeExchange-Jayco said their medical team will carry out further testing to ensure the safety of other team riders and staff members.

“During the night our rider Simon Yates had some COVID-19 symptoms with a light fever and body aches. We carried out a COVID-19 test this morning and unfortunately, he has returned a positive test result, and will therefore not be taking to the start line of today’s 11th stage, with rider health and wellbeing our priority,” team doctor Dani Castillo said.