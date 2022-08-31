Vuelta leader Evenepoel calls for greater crowd control after Sivakov and Yates test positive for COVID-19

Vuelta a España race leader Remco Evenepoel has called for organisers to reduce the number of spectators at stage finishes after GC rivals Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) became the latest riders to leave the race after positive COVID-19 tests.

"We already knew there were cases but it's quite surprising because they already put in a strong performance yesterday in the time trial," Evenepoel said about Sivakov and Yates at the stage 11 start in Alhama de Murcia.

"I'm even more surprised that they got sick overnight."

Before leaving the Vuelta, Yates was lying fifth overall and Sivakov ninth after both riders produced top ten performances in the time trial.

Evenepoel’s Quick-Step-AlphaVinyl and other teams have also been hit by COVID-19 positive at the Vuelta. Sports director Klaas Lodewyck tested positive before the race and Pieter Serry, a key team domestique, tested positive in the first week.

Evenepoel argued that measures should be brought in to ensure the large crowds of spectators should be reduced.

"I have to say that yesterday at the finish there were so many people it was actually quite dangerous," the race leader said. "I hope the organisation can bring a bit more safety into the finish because yesterday was quite like a nightmare."

Evenepoel said he would consider talking to the race organisers soon and pointed to the Sierra Nevada summit finish as one of the most potentially risky upcoming stages.

"I can imagine all the people next to the road. I think we might have to make a statement and try to keep the race as safe as possible."

Evenepoel asked if there were any other options on the table, but he did not favour the idea of letting riders continue if they were asymptomatic.

"I think they've said if we don't have the symptoms we can keep racing but I mean even without having the symptoms it's quite dangerous for the body."

He pointed to his teammate Pieter Serry, positive last week for COVID-19 and "who has problems with his heart," as a case in point. Evenepoel said it was great to have the public present at races, but that the excessive crowd sizes were "not a good thing."

"It's super-unfortunate for Simon and Pavel because they worked really hard to be in this Vuelta. I hope these cases will be the last, but I'm afraid they won't be."

Later during stage 11, it was announced by race organisers that the media would be banned from teams areas at the start and finish of stage. Similar restrictions were brought into force during the second week of the Tour de France and at the Giro d'Italia.